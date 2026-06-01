Kazakhstan Ready To Increase Oil Supply Volumes Via BTC - Minister
"Currently, 1.5 million tons of oil per year are supplied via BTC. We can increase the volume to 2.2 million tons per year, as stipulated by the protocol, and potentially even more," the minister said.
Akkenzhenov noted that Kazakhstan is considering all available routes for the transportation of its oil.--
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