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Kazakhstan Ready To Increase Oil Supply Volumes Via BTC - Minister

Kazakhstan Ready To Increase Oil Supply Volumes Via BTC - Minister


2026-06-01 09:08:52
(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, June 1. Kazakhstan is ready to increase the volume of its oil supplies via the Baku-Tbilisi-Ceyhan (BTC) pipeline, Kazakhstan's Minister of Energy, Yerlan Akkenzhenov, told reporters on the sidelines of Baku Energy Week, Trend reports.

"Currently, 1.5 million tons of oil per year are supplied via BTC. We can increase the volume to 2.2 million tons per year, as stipulated by the protocol, and potentially even more," the minister said.

Akkenzhenov noted that Kazakhstan is considering all available routes for the transportation of its oil.

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