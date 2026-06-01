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Hong Kong Sends Largest-Ever Overseas Business Delegation To Kazakhstan

Hong Kong Sends Largest-Ever Overseas Business Delegation To Kazakhstan


2026-06-01 09:08:52
(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, June 1. Kazakh President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev received Hong Kong Chief Executive John Lee, who arrived in Kazakhstan accompanied by a 75-member delegation of officials and business representatives - the largest delegation he has led on an overseas visit, Trend reports via the press office of the Kazakh president.

During the meeting, the sides discussed prospects for expanding trade, economic and investment cooperation between Kazakhstan and Hong Kong.

According to Lee, the delegation includes representatives from logistics, green energy, mining, innovation and technology, as well as education, reflecting Hong Kong's strong interest in deepening ties with Kazakhstan.

Tokayev noted that the visit is the first by a Chief Executive of the Hong Kong Special Administrative Region to Kazakhstan and said it would provide additional momentum for cooperation between Kazakhstan and Hong Kong, as well as broader Kazakhstan-China relations.

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Trend News Agency

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