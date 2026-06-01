Over 40 Emission Reduction Technologies Ready For Deployment - Baker Hughes
She made the remark during a panel session at the 31st International Caspian Oil & Gas Exhibition held in Baku.
She emphasized that Baker Hughes is an energy technology company that develops and services solutions for the energy and industrial sectors, with a mission to simultaneously provide affordable, reliable, and sustainable energy.
Tebbi paid special attention to the Climate Technology Solutions portfolio, which encompasses hydrogen technologies, clean energy, and emission reduction solutions. She noted that systematic work in this direction began in 2022 when an internal analysis of existing technologies was conducted within the company. This analysis revealed that Baker Hughes already possesses over 40 industrial and proven technologies ready for operational deployment.
"We are talking about solutions such as dry gas seals, valve systems, zero-emission compressors, pumping equipment, and specialized chemical technologies," she said.--
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