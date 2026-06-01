Totalenergies Plans To Apply New Solutions At Full Dev't Stage Of Energy Supply To Absheron Field
Orujov made the remark during panel discussions within the framework of the 31st International Caspian Oil and Gas Exhibition in Baku today.
He noted that electrification of oil and gas assets and expansion of the use of renewable energy sources are highly effective in terms of reducing emissions and optimizing costs.
The company's representative said that currently, the possibilities of generating electricity on Jeyran Island and its transmission to the Oil Rocks field are being investigated, and feasibility studies are being conducted in this regard.
According to him, electrification, especially with renewable energy sources, is a realistic and promising direction for Azerbaijan, as a number of green energy projects are already being integrated into the energy grid in the country, which will lead to a decrease in overall emissions.--
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