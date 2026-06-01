Uzbekistan's Fergana Explores Business Opportunities With Malaysian Partners
The meeting brought together Bozorov, Datuk Mohamad Azri Abdul Rahman, Managing Director of Aero Art Sendirian Berhad and Spora Global Sdn Bhd, as well as Fio Fahmi.
During the discussions, the parties reviewed opportunities for developing mutually beneficial cooperation and explored potential joint projects across several sectors.
Bozorov presented information on Uzbekistan's investment climate and the incentives available to foreign investors, emphasizing the government's focus on implementing practical projects with reputable international companies.--
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