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Uzbekistan's Fergana Explores Business Opportunities With Malaysian Partners

Uzbekistan's Fergana Explores Business Opportunities With Malaysian Partners


2026-06-01 09:08:48
(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, June 1. Governor of Uzbekistan's Fergana region Khayrullo Bozorov held talks with Malaysian business leaders during a meeting at the Embassy of Uzbekistan in Malaysia, as part of efforts to expand bilateral economic cooperation and attract investment, Trend reports, citing the regional administration.

The meeting brought together Bozorov, Datuk Mohamad Azri Abdul Rahman, Managing Director of Aero Art Sendirian Berhad and Spora Global Sdn Bhd, as well as Fio Fahmi.

During the discussions, the parties reviewed opportunities for developing mutually beneficial cooperation and explored potential joint projects across several sectors.

Bozorov presented information on Uzbekistan's investment climate and the incentives available to foreign investors, emphasizing the government's focus on implementing practical projects with reputable international companies.

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Trend News Agency

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