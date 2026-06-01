SOCAR Embarks On Rapid Transition From Oil Giant To Energy Innovator - Official
He noted that SOCAR, along with having an important position in the regional energy market, has extensive opportunities to implement the transformation process in a short time.
According to him, as one of the largest energy suppliers in the region, SOCAR has the ability to influence both industrial and environmental indicators, and this advantage creates significant responsibilities and opportunities for the company.
"SOCAR has developed extensive experience and capabilities in operational and environmental areas; all plans and projects have been systematized and formally structured. Currently, the company is fully prepared to move to the next stage using existing tools. The goal is to transform a classic oil and gas company into an energy company in a short time and demonstrate this transformation with real results," he explained.--
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment