Kazakhstan, U.S. Discuss Trans-Caspian Route Development At Baku Energy Week
The talks took place between Kazakhstan's Energy Minister Yerlan Akkenzhenov and U.S. Assistant Secretary of State for Economic, Energy and Business Affairs Caleb Orr.
The sides reviewed the implementation of agreements reached earlier at the CERAWeek conference in Houston and discussed prospects for further cooperation in energy security, supply chain resilience and infrastructure development.
Particular attention was paid to transport and logistics infrastructure, which the parties described as essential for ensuring reliable and sustainable energy exports.--
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