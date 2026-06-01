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Kazakhstan, U.S. Discuss Trans-Caspian Route Development At Baku Energy Week

Kazakhstan, U.S. Discuss Trans-Caspian Route Development At Baku Energy Week


2026-06-01 09:08:47
(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, June 1. Kazakhstan and the United States discussed the development of the Trans-Caspian transport corridor and energy infrastructure cooperation during a meeting held on the sidelines of Baku Energy Week 2026 in Azerbaijan, on June 1, Trend reports via the Kazakh Ministry of Energy.

The talks took place between Kazakhstan's Energy Minister Yerlan Akkenzhenov and U.S. Assistant Secretary of State for Economic, Energy and Business Affairs Caleb Orr.

The sides reviewed the implementation of agreements reached earlier at the CERAWeek conference in Houston and discussed prospects for further cooperation in energy security, supply chain resilience and infrastructure development.

Particular attention was paid to transport and logistics infrastructure, which the parties described as essential for ensuring reliable and sustainable energy exports.

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