Russian Forces Strike Hospital In Konotop With Shahed Drone

MENAFN - UkrinForm) The city's mayor, Artem Semenikhin, reported this on Telegram.

“The Russians just struck our hospital! It wasn't a drone crash, as some are writing, but a deliberate strike! It was specifically targeting the hospital!”

According to him, the hospital building was damaged.

War update: 229 clashes on front line, Pokrovsk sector remains most active

“It's a miracle, and thank God, there are no casualties or injuries,” the mayor added.

As reported by Ukrinform, Russian troops carried out over 90 strikes on 41 settlements in 21 territorial communities of Sumy region over the course of 24 hours, from the morning of May 31 to the morning of June 1.