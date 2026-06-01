ISW: Russia May Use ZNPP As Pretext For New Large-Scale Attack On Ukraine

MENAFN - UkrinForm) This is stated in an ISW report, according to Ukrinform.

Analysts note that on May 30 and 31, the occupying administration of the Zaporizhzhia Nuclear Power Plant reported two strikes allegedly carried out by Ukraine against the plant. It was claimed that on May 30, the machine room of the sixth power unit was damaged, and on May 31, the transport workshop.

At the same time, the Ukrainian Ministry of Foreign Affairs and the Southern Defense Forces refuted these accusations, emphasizing that this is an attempt to divert attention from Russia's illegal occupation of the plant.

The Ukrainian Foreign Ministry emphasized that Russia intensifies such accusations ahead of every meeting of the International Atomic Energy Agency. Meanwhile, on May 31, the IAEA reported that its representatives at the Zaporizhzhia Nuclear Power Plant had documented damage to the machine room consistent with the effects of a drone strike. However, the agency did not specify whether the drone was Ukrainian or Russian.

Dmitry Medvedev, Deputy Chairman of the Russian Security Council, used claims of an alleged Ukrainian strike to threaten escalation. He stated that Russia would launch“symmetrical” strikes against nuclear power plants in Ukraine or NATO countries if the attacks resulted in damage to the Zaporizhzhia NPP.

The ISW emphasizes that the Russian military has repeatedly threatened and endangered Ukrainian nuclear power plants during the war. Russia has also militarized the Zaporizhzhia Nuclear Power Plant (ZNPP) by stationing military equipment near nuclear reactors and deploying troops at and around the plant, as well as launching drones from within the ZNPP grounds.

Russia spreading another false claim alleging new Ukrainian shelling of

“Russian officials frequently make baseless accusations of Ukrainian strikes on the Zaporizhzhia Nuclear Power Plant and other civilian targets to justify the escalation of hostilities and the intensification of long-range strikes against Ukraine,” the ISW states.

According to analysts, the Russians may use this to justify a new massive long-range strike against Ukraine in the near future, a threat of which President Volodymyr Zelensky warned on May 29 and 30.

As reported by Ukrinform, the Defense Forces have refuted Russia's claims of an alleged Ukrainian strike on the Zaporizhzhia Nuclear Power Plant.