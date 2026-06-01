Gaza's Children Dream Of Safety, Normal Life Amid Hardship

MENAFN - Nam News Network)

GAZA, June 1 (Xinhua) -- Eid al-Adha is traditionally a time of sacrifice and abundance: sheep slaughtered at dawn, kitchens filled with the aroma of meat and spices, and children celebrating in new clothes with coins tucked into their pockets by relatives.

Ten-year-old Aboud Halawa remembers those days. He does not expect to experience them again anytime soon.

"Children in other countries celebrate Eid, wear new clothes and play with toys," he said while standing at Gaza City's fishing port where he now spends his mornings helping his father haul in fishing nets. "But here we live with fear, hunger, and displacement. Even during Eid al-Adha, there is no meat and no real celebration."

For roughly 1 million children in the enclave, Eid al-Adha, one of the Muslim world's most important holidays, has become less a celebration than a reminder of what has been lost: homes, relatives, and the sense of security that once made the holiday special.

The holiday comes as International Children's Day, observed annually on June 1, approaches amid what aid organizations describe as one of the world's most severe humanitarian crises affecting children.

Gaza health authorities say more than 21,000 Palestinian children have been killed since the war began on Oct. 7, 2023, following Hamas' attack on southern Israel and Israel's subsequent military campaign in the enclave.

For families like the Halawas, who were displaced from their home in the northern town of Beit Lahia, the holiday's central tradition -- sharing a festive meal -- is out of reach.

Instead of preparing for celebrations, Aboud rises before dawn to work. With schools closed since the war began, he spends his days helping his father fish to support the family.

"Before the war, I used to go to school and play with my friends in the streets," he said. "Now my life is different. I wake up early to help my father because life has become very difficult, and we need money to survive."

Seven-year-old Lojain Mohammed was displaced from Gaza City's al-Nasr neighborhood and now lives with her parents and three siblings in a relative's home. She remembers visiting amusement parks during holidays, spending time with friends, and enjoying a childhood centered on school, play, and family outings. This Eid, she said, she wants a doll and wants to return to school.

International aid organizations have repeatedly warned of the war's mounting psychological toll on Gaza's children. Hundreds of thousands are living in shelters, damaged homes, or with relatives, many having lost parents or siblings. Aid agencies report worsening hunger, trauma, and emotional distress amid persistent shortages of food, clean water, and basic services, conditions they say disproportionately affect children.

Back at the port, Halawa looked out toward the sea and spoke about his hopes for the future. He wants to become a doctor, he said, because he sees wounded people and struggling families every day and wants to help them.

Also, he wants Eid to feel like Eid again.

"I want children in Gaza to live like children everywhere else in the world," Halawa said. "We want to play, study, and live without fear."

--NNN-Xinhua