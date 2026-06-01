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Iran Claims US Ceasefire Covers Lebanon, Issues Warning Over Breaches
(MENAFN) Iran has stated that its ceasefire arrangement with the United States applies across multiple fronts, including Lebanon, warning that any breach in one area would be treated as a violation of the broader agreement.
According to reports, Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi wrote on the US social media platform X that the ceasefire between Iran and the United States should be understood as comprehensive in scope.
He stressed that “the ceasefire between Iran and the US is unequivocally a ceasefire on all fronts, including in Lebanon. Its violation on one front is a violation of the ceasefire on all fronts,” adding that both the United States and Israel would be held responsible for any consequences arising from breaches.
Iranian Foreign Ministry spokesperson Esmaeil Baqaei also warned that Tehran would not hesitate to support Lebanon in responding to what it described as Israeli “aggression.”
The statements came amid renewed escalation in the region, following reports that Israeli leadership ordered airstrikes in Beirut despite an existing US-mediated ceasefire agreement in place since April 17.
Benjamin Netanyahu was reported to have instructed the military to proceed with strikes, further heightening tensions in the region.
According to reports, broader regional instability has intensified in recent months following military exchanges involving Iran, Israel, and US-aligned forces, including attacks, counterattacks, and disruptions to key maritime routes.
According to reports, Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi wrote on the US social media platform X that the ceasefire between Iran and the United States should be understood as comprehensive in scope.
He stressed that “the ceasefire between Iran and the US is unequivocally a ceasefire on all fronts, including in Lebanon. Its violation on one front is a violation of the ceasefire on all fronts,” adding that both the United States and Israel would be held responsible for any consequences arising from breaches.
Iranian Foreign Ministry spokesperson Esmaeil Baqaei also warned that Tehran would not hesitate to support Lebanon in responding to what it described as Israeli “aggression.”
The statements came amid renewed escalation in the region, following reports that Israeli leadership ordered airstrikes in Beirut despite an existing US-mediated ceasefire agreement in place since April 17.
Benjamin Netanyahu was reported to have instructed the military to proceed with strikes, further heightening tensions in the region.
According to reports, broader regional instability has intensified in recent months following military exchanges involving Iran, Israel, and US-aligned forces, including attacks, counterattacks, and disruptions to key maritime routes.
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