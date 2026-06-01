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Finland Boosts Support for Rohingya Refugees Facing Aid Shortfalls
(MENAFN) Finland has pledged an additional £2 million (around $2.23 million) to assist Rohingya refugees living in Bangladesh, providing much-needed support at a time when humanitarian funding for the crisis continues to shrink.
According to reports, the new contribution will help maintain essential services and protection programs for Rohingya communities residing in camps along the coast of Cox’s Bazar in southeastern Bangladesh.
In a statement, humanitarian officials said: "With this increased contribution, Finland enables UNHCR to fill critical gaps, including in underfunded areas such as skills development and resilience programming."
Almost ten years after fleeing violence and persecution in Myanmar, approximately 1.2 million Rohingya refugees remain in Bangladesh. At the same time, international financial assistance has steadily declined, placing increasing pressure on humanitarian operations.
Reports indicate that funding shortages are having the greatest impact on vulnerable groups, including women, girls, elderly individuals, and people living with disabilities. In addition, around 150,000 Rohingya who arrived since the beginning of 2024 are still unable to access proper shelter because of severe overcrowding and limited space within the camps.
Commenting on the situation, Ivo Freijsen, a representative involved in the refugee response in Bangladesh, said: “As the Rohingya response enters a fragile phase — marked by declining funding, worsening camp conditions, rising protection risks, and continued instability in Myanmar — Finland’s stepped-up commitment shows great generosity.”
The updated 2026 Joint Response Plan for the Rohingya crisis is seeking $710.5 million to support as many as 1.56 million people, including both refugees and members of host communities in Bangladesh.
Although the funding request for 2026 is 26% lower than the previous year's appeal, reports note that the amount reflects only the minimum resources considered necessary to continue providing critical lifesaving assistance.
According to reports, the new contribution will help maintain essential services and protection programs for Rohingya communities residing in camps along the coast of Cox’s Bazar in southeastern Bangladesh.
In a statement, humanitarian officials said: "With this increased contribution, Finland enables UNHCR to fill critical gaps, including in underfunded areas such as skills development and resilience programming."
Almost ten years after fleeing violence and persecution in Myanmar, approximately 1.2 million Rohingya refugees remain in Bangladesh. At the same time, international financial assistance has steadily declined, placing increasing pressure on humanitarian operations.
Reports indicate that funding shortages are having the greatest impact on vulnerable groups, including women, girls, elderly individuals, and people living with disabilities. In addition, around 150,000 Rohingya who arrived since the beginning of 2024 are still unable to access proper shelter because of severe overcrowding and limited space within the camps.
Commenting on the situation, Ivo Freijsen, a representative involved in the refugee response in Bangladesh, said: “As the Rohingya response enters a fragile phase — marked by declining funding, worsening camp conditions, rising protection risks, and continued instability in Myanmar — Finland’s stepped-up commitment shows great generosity.”
The updated 2026 Joint Response Plan for the Rohingya crisis is seeking $710.5 million to support as many as 1.56 million people, including both refugees and members of host communities in Bangladesh.
Although the funding request for 2026 is 26% lower than the previous year's appeal, reports note that the amount reflects only the minimum resources considered necessary to continue providing critical lifesaving assistance.
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