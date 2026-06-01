Newlake Capital Partners To Participate In Upcoming June Conferences
IgniteIt Cannabis Capital Conference
Dates: June 14-16, 2026
Location: Marriott Downtown Magnificent Mile, Chicago, IL
Panel Title: What Makes a Company Lendable: How Strong Operators Earn Capital
Panel Day and Time: Tuesday, June 16th at 11:30 a.m. CT
Panel Location: General Session – 5th Floor
Planet MicroCap Las Vegas 2026
Dates: June 16-18, 2026
Location: Bellagio Hotel & Casino, Las Vegas, NV
Booth: #511
Presentation Day and Time: Wednesday, June 17th at 9:30 a.m. PT
Presentation Location: Track 9 - Donatello 3
Webcast:
To schedule a one-on-one meeting with NewLake's management team, please email KCSA Strategic Communications at ....
About NewLake Capital Partners, Inc.
NewLake Capital Partners, Inc. is an internally-managed real estate investment trust that provides real estate capital to state-licensed cannabis operators through sale-leaseback transactions and third-party purchases and funding for build-to-suit projects. NewLake owns a portfolio of 34 properties, including 15 cultivation facilities and 19 dispensaries, primarily leased to single tenants under triple-net lease agreements. For more information, please visit .
Contact Information:
Lisa Meyer
Chief Financial Officer, Treasurer and Secretary
NewLake Capital Partners, Inc.
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Investor Contact:
Valter Pinto, Managing Director
KCSA Strategic Communications
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PH: (212) 896-1254
Media Contact:
Ellen Mellody
KCSA Strategic Communications
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PH: (570) 209-2947
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