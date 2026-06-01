Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport

Newlake Capital Partners To Participate In Upcoming June Conferences


2026-06-01 09:02:17
(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) NEW CANAAN, Conn., June 01, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- NewLake Capital Partners, Inc. (OTCQX: NLCP) (“NewLake or“the Company”), a leading provider of real estate capital to state-licensed cannabis operators, today announced that management will participate in the following June 2026 conferences.

IgniteIt Cannabis Capital Conference
Dates: June 14-16, 2026
Location: Marriott Downtown Magnificent Mile, Chicago, IL
Panel Title: What Makes a Company Lendable: How Strong Operators Earn Capital
Panel Day and Time: Tuesday, June 16th at 11:30 a.m. CT
Panel Location: General Session – 5th Floor

Planet MicroCap Las Vegas 2026
Dates: June 16-18, 2026
Location: Bellagio Hotel & Casino, Las Vegas, NV
Booth: #511
Presentation Day and Time: Wednesday, June 17th at 9:30 a.m. PT
Presentation Location: Track 9 - Donatello 3
Webcast:

To schedule a one-on-one meeting with NewLake's management team, please email KCSA Strategic Communications at ....

About NewLake Capital Partners, Inc.
NewLake Capital Partners, Inc. is an internally-managed real estate investment trust that provides real estate capital to state-licensed cannabis operators through sale-leaseback transactions and third-party purchases and funding for build-to-suit projects. NewLake owns a portfolio of 34 properties, including 15 cultivation facilities and 19 dispensaries, primarily leased to single tenants under triple-net lease agreements. For more information, please visit .

Contact Information:
Lisa Meyer
Chief Financial Officer, Treasurer and Secretary
NewLake Capital Partners, Inc.
...

Investor Contact:
Valter Pinto, Managing Director
KCSA Strategic Communications
...
PH: (212) 896-1254

Media Contact:
Ellen Mellody
KCSA Strategic Communications
...
PH: (570) 209-2947


MENAFN01062026004107003653ID1111193528



GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date
Search