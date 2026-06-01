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Schouw & Co. Share Buy-Back Programme, Week 22 2026


2026-06-01 09:02:13
(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) On 2 January 2026, Schouw & Co. initiated a share buy-back programme as outlined in Company Announcement no. 59 of 18 December 2025. Under the programme, Schouw & Co. will acquire shares for up to DKK 240 million during the period 2 January to 31 December 2026.

The buy-back will be structured in accordance with Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014 of the European Parliament and of the Council of 16 April 2014 on market abuse (MAR) and the Commission's delegated regulation (EU) 2016/1052 of 8 March 2016 (“Safe Harbour” rules).

Trading day No. of
shares		 Average
price		 Amount
DKK
Accumulated until 22 May 2026 136,283 667.68 90,992,906
Monday, 25 May 2026 - - -
Tuesday, 26 May 2026 1,000 683.00 683,000
Wednesday, 27 May 2026 1,000 682.77 682,772
Thursday, 28 May 2026 1,000 686.00 686,000
Friday, 29 May 2026 1,000 657.00 657,000
In the period 25 May 2026 - 29 May 2026 4,000 677.19 2,708,772
Accumulated until 29 May 2026 140,283 667.95 93,701,678
Following the above transactions, Schouw & Co. holds a total of 2,378,076 treasury shares corresponding to 9.51% of the total share capital of 25,000,000 shares.

Aktieselskabet Schouw & Co.

Jørgen Dencker Wisborg, Chairman
Jens Bjerg Sørensen, President, telephone number +45 86 11 22 22

Attachments

  • SBB2026 Week 22
  • 2026-06-01 FBM26-33 SBB-w22 ENG

MENAFN01062026004107003653ID1111193493



GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq

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