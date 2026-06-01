Schouw & Co. Share Buy-Back Programme, Week 22 2026
|Trading day
| No. of
shares
| Average
price
| Amount
DKK
|Accumulated until 22 May 2026
|136,283
|667.68
|90,992,906
|Monday, 25 May 2026
|-
|-
|-
|Tuesday, 26 May 2026
|1,000
|683.00
|683,000
|Wednesday, 27 May 2026
|1,000
|682.77
|682,772
|Thursday, 28 May 2026
|1,000
|686.00
|686,000
|Friday, 29 May 2026
|1,000
|657.00
|657,000
|In the period 25 May 2026 - 29 May 2026
|4,000
|677.19
|2,708,772
|Accumulated until 29 May 2026
|140,283
|667.95
|93,701,678
|Following the above transactions, Schouw & Co. holds a total of 2,378,076 treasury shares corresponding to 9.51% of the total share capital of 25,000,000 shares.
Aktieselskabet Schouw & Co.
Jørgen Dencker Wisborg, Chairman
Jens Bjerg Sørensen, President, telephone number +45 86 11 22 22
Attachments
-
SBB2026 Week 22
2026-06-01 FBM26-33 SBB-w22 ENG
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