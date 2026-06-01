SCHURTER Acquires Majority Stake In Biaodi, Strengthening High Voltage Circuit Protection Portfolio

MENAFN - Pressat) SCHURTER, a global Swiss company specializing in circuit protection, connectors, EMC products, switches, supercapacitors, and HMI, announced the successful completion of its acquisition of majority stake in Biaodi, a China-based company recognized as a leading developer of high‐voltage circuit protection solutions for electric vehicles and new energy applications.

Lars Brickenkamp, CEO of SCHURTER, says:

“I am extremely pleased to welcome Biaodi to the SCHURTER Group. With Biaodi, we are bringing on board a partner that strongly aligns with our company culture and values. Biaodi fills key gaps in our circuit protection portfolio, enabling faster growth in our core markets and targeted applications, including energy, data centers, and mobility. By leveraging our global organization, we can scale this business and accelerate Biaodi's success beyond China.”

Biaodi's product portfolio significantly expands SCHURTER's high‐voltage offering and includes:

Fuses for EV onboard mobility applications Pyrotechnic (pyro) fuses for safe disconnection in electric vehicle applications AC fuses for charging stations, energy storage systems, data centers, wind power, and other high‐current applications

Clemens Sager, CFO of SCHURTER, adds:

“The acquisition of Biaodi completes our portfolio in a globally expanding market and represents a highly attractive strategic and financial fit. We are adding an innovative and profitable business that strengthens our technology base, expands our margin profile, and creates immediate value for our customers and shareholders - a powerful combination for SCHURTER's next growth chapter.”

About SCHURTER GROUP

Founded in 1933, SCHURTER is today a globally active Swiss technology company and a leading provider of electronic components and HMI solutions. Customer proximity and market orientation shape the actions of SCHURTER GROUP, which serves global markets in Europe, Asia-Pacific, and the Americas. Through its innovative strength and high level of manufacturing expertise, SCHURTER supports the transition toward a safe, all-electric, and connected society. Further information: |

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