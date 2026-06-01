Govt Launches Rs 200 Crore MAHA Water Mission To Support Startups

MENAFN - IANS) New Delhi, June 1 (IANS) The Anusandhan National Research Foundation and the Ministry of Jal Shakti will jointly run a MAHA Water Mission, a Rs 200 crore programme launched on Monday, to support startups in the water sector.

Dr Jitendra Singh, Union MoS for Science & Technology, Earth Sciences launched the mission which will provide up to Rs 20 crore to selected multidisciplinary consortia.

The funds can be used for technology development, field assessment, validation and deployment of high‐impact water solutions.

The consortia can consist of universities, national laboratories, research organisations, startups, MSMEs and industry partners.

The MAHA Water Mission has been conceived as a national platform to accelerate innovation in the water sector by connecting science, entrepreneurship, industry, academia and grassroots action.

The mission flyer was released followed by an open call for Startups and MSMEs for Product and Prototype Development proposals.

The mission will focus on five priority themes- water resource assessment and sustainable management; drinking water; water quality and ecological health; water use efficiency and circular economy; climate resilience and adaptation.

It aims to support innovations from laboratory research to field deployment while generating scalable and localised solutions for strengthening India's long-term water security.

The event also witnessed the signing of an MoU between the Department of Water Resources and the Department of Space/ISRO, besides the launch of the Jal Sanchay Jan Bhagidari, Citizen Tracking and Reporting (JSJB-CTR) Portal and App.

Dr Singh today said that the Anusandhan National Research Foundation (ANRF) is democratising research funding by expanding opportunities for startups, MSMEs, universities and innovators. ANRF, ensures that national missions, scientific resources and innovation support are no longer confined to a limited number of institutions, he added.

He said the foundation is widening access to resources, partnerships and mission-oriented research opportunities, enabling institutions and innovators from across the country to contribute to national priorities.

The minister said ANRF has already launched missions for advancement in high-impact areas (maha) in strategic sectors including electric vehicles, drones, medical technologies, 6G communications and water.

These missions are creating an integrated pathway from fundamental research to technology development, validation and deployment while bringing together academia, industry, startups and government institutions to solve critical national challenges.

India's startup ecosystem has grown from 350–400 firms a decade ago to over two lakh startups, generating nearly 20–24 lakh jobs.

-IANS

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