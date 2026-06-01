Global Dental Implants And Prosthesis Market Size, Share & Trends Industry Report, 2033

(MENAFN- Straits Research) Dental Implants and Prosthesis Market Size The global dental implants and prosthesis market size was valued at USD 13.85 billion in 2024 and is expected to grow from USD 14.86 billion in 2025 to reach USD 25.97 billion in 2033, growing at a CAGR of 7.23% during the forecast period (025–2033. The surge in dental issues like dental caries and periodontal diseases is a major factor contributing to the growth of the dental implants and prosthetics market. Moreover, the growing interest in cosmetic dentistry, which attracts both older individuals and the general population, is expected to positively impact the growth of the dental implants and prosthetics market. Dental implants and prosthetics play a crucial role in contemporary dentistry, providing advanced solutions for individuals dealing with tooth loss or other dental concerns. They offer a way to regain the function of teeth and the appearance of a genuine smile. Dental implants are artificial tooth roots generally made of biocompatible materials such as titanium. These dental implants are strategically inserted into the jawbone through a surgical procedure, offering a strong and reliable base for tooth replacement. Dental implants comprise three main components: the implant itself, an abutment that links the implant to a prosthetic, and the visible crown or prosthetic tooth. Dental prosthetics are synthetic components that are used to replace teeth and the surrounding tissues in the mouth. These prosthetics can be connected to dental implants or other structures in the mouth. Dental prosthetics come in various forms to address different dental needs. These include dental crowns, dentures, bridges, implant-supported dentures, and advanced options like All-on-4 or All-on-6, which offer full arches of teeth with minimal dental implants. Top 4 Key Highlights Dental prosthetics dominate the type segment Titanium dominates the material segment Dental hospitals and clinics dominate the end-user segment Europe is the highest shareholder in the global market Market Summary

Market Metric Details & Data (2024-2033) 2024 Market Valuation USD 13.85 Billion Estimated 2025 Value USD 14.86 Billion Projected 2033 Value USD 25.97 Billion CAGR (2025-2033) 7.23% Study Period 2021-2033 Dominant Region Europe Fastest Growing Region Key Market Players 3M (US), Institut Straumann AG (Germany), Nobel Biocare Services AG (Switzerland), Danaher (US), Ivoclar Vivadent AG (Switzerland)

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Dental Implants and Prosthesis Market Growth Factor Growing Aging Population

The dental implants and prosthetics market is witnessing robust growth, propelled by the rising demand for dental restorations and implants, particularly among the elderly population. Projections indicate that the global market for dental implants and prosthetics is set to reach a value of USD 10.4 billion by 2022, with a notable growth rate of 7.5%. This growth trajectory is propelled by the increasing prevalence of tooth loss and dental issues associated with aging, particularly among individuals aged 65 and older. With the World Health Organization highlighting a significant rise in the global population's elderly demographic, the need for dental restorations is becoming increasingly pronounced.

By 2050, it is anticipated that the number of individuals aged 65 or above will double, underscoring the magnitude of this demographic shift. This demographic trend holds particular significance in emerging economies, where rapid growth of the middle class and heightened awareness of dental health are observed. As these regions experience economic development and improvements in healthcare access, there is a corresponding surge in demand for dental implants and prosthetics. This uptick is driven by a growing emphasis on oral health and a desire for dental restoration solutions that enhance quality of life and overall well-being.

Restraining Factor High Treatment Costs

A primary challenge in the dental implants and prosthetics market is the considerable expense associated with these procedures. Dental implants and prosthetic devices often come with a hefty price tag, posing accessibility barriers for individuals lacking sufficient insurance coverage or financial resources. The dental implant cost can vary depending on various factors, including the type of implant, brand, location, and the dental surgeon's expertise.

For instance, in Gurgaon, India, the price for a complete dental implant procedure typically ranges from 150,000 to 300,000 INR per arch.

This variation in cost is attributed to factors such as the type of implant chosen, the number of implants required, the materials used in the prosthesis, and any additional surgical procedures deemed necessary. Moreover, the cost of complete fixed implant-supported teeth can fluctuate within the same range, depending on the aforementioned factors. It's crucial to consider not only the initial cost of the procedure but also any potential additional expenses associated with follow-up appointments, maintenance, and potential complications.

Market Opportunity Emerging Markets

The dental implants and prosthetics market is witnessing remarkable growth in emerging markets, propelled by the expansion of healthcare infrastructure and increasing disposable income levels in these regions. The rise of a burgeoning middle class in emerging economies is accompanied by a growing dental health awareness, creating fertile ground for market expansion. Countries like India exemplify the substantial opportunities present in emerging markets for the dental implants and prosthetics market. The cost of a single-tooth dental implant in India varies on factors such as the type of implant and associated procedures.

For instance, Israeli implants typically range from 18,000 to 22,000 INR, while Korean implants fall within the range of 30,000 to 35,000 INR and Swiss/American implants are priced between 40,000 to 45,000 INR. However, it is important to note that these prices are influenced by various factors, including the implant's brand, the jawbone's condition, and any additional procedures required during treatment. As a result, the overall cost may fluctuate based on individual patient needs and treatment requirements.

Despite potential variations in pricing, the growing affordability and accessibility of dental implants and prosthetics in emerging markets like India are driving increased adoption rates. With rising disposable incomes and emphasis on dental care, these regions present promising opportunities for market players to meet the growing demand for advanced dental treatments and improve oral healthcare outcomes for individuals across diverse socioeconomic backgrounds.

Regional Insights

Europe is the most significant global dental implants and prosthesis market shareholder and is expected to expand substantially during the forecast period. Europe boasts a highly advanced healthcare infrastructure, with accessible dental care services across the continent through numerous specialized clinics and skilled professionals. This accessibility plays a pivotal role in driving the expansion of the regional dental implants and prosthetics market. European countries prioritize dental health and emphasize routine dental examinations and oral hygiene practices, contributing to heightened awareness about dental care. This increased awareness has led to a surge in demand for dental implants and prosthetics as individuals prioritize long-term oral health solutions. In addition to a focus on dental health, many European countries exhibit impressive levels of disposable income and robust purchasing power among their populations. This economic strength enables a significant portion of individuals to afford costly dental implant procedures, thereby fostering market growth.

Furthermore, comprehensive dental insurance coverage is prevalent across various European countries, enhancing affordability and accessibility to dental implant procedures for a broader patient demographic. This insurance coverage incentivizes individuals to explore dental implant solutions and invest in oral health. Europe's commitment to research and development in dental implant and prosthetic technology positions it as a leader in dental innovations. The region continually fosters the development of state-of-the-art products and treatment techniques through meticulous financial analysis and research efforts, solidifying its reputation as a frontrunner in dental advancements.

Type Insights

The global dental implants and prosthesis market is segmented into dental implants and dental prosthetics. The dental prosthetics segment primarily dominates the market. The dental implant segment is divided into different types, including root form implant (endosteal implant), subperiosteal implant, plate form implant, and transosteal implant. Dental prosthetics are able to serve a wider range of patients, as they are not restricted to those who qualify for dental implant surgery. Many individuals who are unable to undergo implant procedures due to health concerns or personal preferences choose dental prosthetics instead. Dental prosthetics are more appealing than dental implant surgeries for patients who prefer non-surgical or minimally invasive treatment options. They offer a less invasive approach with similar benefits. Dental prosthetics are often more cost-effective than dental implants, making them a practical choice for individuals with limited financial resources to invest in implant procedures.

Material Insights

The global dental implants and prosthesis market is segmented into titanium, zirconium, metal, ceramic, and others. The titanium segment held the largest market share. Titanium is known for its excellent biocompatibility, resulting in a reduced likelihood of allergic reactions or negative tissue responses. For dental implants, ensuring biocompatibility is essential because it ensures that the body will readily accept the material and reduces the possibility of implant rejection. Titanium possesses a remarkable characteristic called osseointegration, which involves the fusion of the material with the adjacent bone tissue. This feature ensures a secure and durable base for dental implants, guaranteeing their stability in the jawbone. Moreover, titanium is well-known for its outstanding strength and durability. These characteristics make it a perfect material for dental implants, as they need to endure the pressures of chewing and biting for a long time without any signs of wear or deterioration.

End-Users Insights

The global dental implants and prosthesis market is bifurcated into dental hospitals and clinics, dental laboratories, and others. The hospital and clinics segment owns the highest market share. Skilled dental professionals, such as oral surgeons, prosthodontists, and implantologists, are available at dental hospitals and clinics to provide top-notch dental implant and prosthetic treatments. This level of expertise guarantees the utmost quality and safety of procedures. Dental hospitals and clinics have advanced facilities and technologies such as CAD/CAM systems, digital imaging, and 3D printing. These tools greatly improve the accuracy and efficiency of dental implant procedures and prosthetic manufacturing. Moreover, these hospitals and clinics are widely recognized for their exceptional quality of care and the trust they have earned from their patients. Patients have greater trust in seeking dental implant and prosthetic solutions from well-established institutions with a proven history of success. This factor contributed significantly to the segment's growth.

3M (US) Institut Straumann AG (Germany) Nobel Biocare Services AG (Switzerland) Danaher (US) Ivoclar Vivadent AG (Switzerland) TBR Implants Group (France) Dentsply Sirona (US) AVINENT Implant System (Spain) CAMLOG Biotechnologies GmbH (Switzerland) Zimmer Biomet (US) DENTAURUM GmbH & Co. KG (Germany) Ultradent Products, Inc. (US) Mitsui Chemicals, Inc. (Japan) Dental Wings Inc. (Canada) Bicon, LLC (US) OSSTEM IMPLANT., LTD. (South Korea) Align Technology Inc (US)

November 2023 - The GENESIS ACTIVETM Implant System, a cutting-edge surgical tool anticipated to revolutionize how dental professionals approach implant placement and restoration, was launched. Dental implantology entered a new frontier with the ground-breaking invention known as the GENESIS ACTIVE Implant System.“We want to rewrite the norm for implant treatments with a strong dedication to meaningful innovation, patient care, and concepts that have been scientifically validated,” stated Melker Nilsson, CEO of Keystone Dental. May 2023- T-Plus officially launched its ST implant system for sale in the Chinese market after completing an 8-year registration process with the National Medical Products Administration (NMPA). The T-Plus implant system features a versatile design encompassing both bone- and tissue-level implants, catering to a broad spectrum of clinical indications and the preferences of healthcare professionals. This product upholds the stringent manufacturing and quality control standards established by Straumann, ensuring high product quality.

Report Metric Details Market Size in 2024 USD 13.85 Billion Market Size in 2025 USD 14.86 Billion Market Size in 2033 USD 25.97 Billion CAGR 7.23% (2025-2033) Base Year for Estimation 2024 Historical Data 2021-2023 Forecast Period 2025-2033 Report Coverage Revenue Forecast, Competitive Landscape, Growth Factors, Environment & Regulatory Landscape and Trends Segments Covered By Type, By Material, By End-User Geographies Covered North America, Europe, APAC, Middle East and Africa, LATAM Countries Covered US, Canada, UK, Germany, France, Spain, Italy, Russia, Nordic, Benelux, China, Korea, Japan, India, Australia, Singapore, Taiwan, South East Asia, UAE, Turkey, Saudi Arabia, South Africa, Egypt, Nigeria, Brazil, Mexico, Argentina, Chile, Colombia

List of Key and Emerging Players in Dental Implants and Prosthesis MarketRecent DevelopmentsReport Scope

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Dental Implants Dental Prosthetics

Titanium Zirconium Metal Ceramic Others

Dental hospitals and clinics Dental laboratories Others

North America Europe APAC Middle East and Africa LATAM

Dental Implants and Prosthesis Market Segments By TypeBy MaterialBy End-UserBy Region