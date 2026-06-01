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Nvidia Moves into PC Chip Market with New Arm-Based Processor
(MENAFN) Nvidia is making a major push into the personal computer processor space with a newly developed Arm-based chip designed for laptops and desktops, intensifying competition with established players such as Intel, AMD, Qualcomm, and Apple.
According to reports, Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang unveiled the new N1X processor during a presentation at the Computex conference in Taiwan on Monday. The chip has been developed in collaboration with Microsoft and will be part of the RTX Spark superchip platform.
The new processor is expected to appear later this year in a range of Windows-based computers produced by major manufacturers including Microsoft, Dell, HP, ASUS, Lenovo, and MSI.
Huang described the development as a transformative shift in computing, comparing it to the evolution of mobile phones into modern smartphones. He emphasized that artificial intelligence will play a central role in the next generation of PCs.
“Microsoft and Nvidia are going to reinvent the PC,” he said, adding that this represents the first full redesign of personal computers in around four decades.
According to reports, Nvidia plans to roll out more than 30 laptop models and 10 desktop systems featuring the new chip over time.
The N1X processor is integrated into the RTX Spark superchip, which combines Nvidia’s Blackwell graphics architecture with a newly designed Arm-based CPU developed by Taiwan-based MediaTek.
According to reports, Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang unveiled the new N1X processor during a presentation at the Computex conference in Taiwan on Monday. The chip has been developed in collaboration with Microsoft and will be part of the RTX Spark superchip platform.
The new processor is expected to appear later this year in a range of Windows-based computers produced by major manufacturers including Microsoft, Dell, HP, ASUS, Lenovo, and MSI.
Huang described the development as a transformative shift in computing, comparing it to the evolution of mobile phones into modern smartphones. He emphasized that artificial intelligence will play a central role in the next generation of PCs.
“Microsoft and Nvidia are going to reinvent the PC,” he said, adding that this represents the first full redesign of personal computers in around four decades.
According to reports, Nvidia plans to roll out more than 30 laptop models and 10 desktop systems featuring the new chip over time.
The N1X processor is integrated into the RTX Spark superchip, which combines Nvidia’s Blackwell graphics architecture with a newly designed Arm-based CPU developed by Taiwan-based MediaTek.
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