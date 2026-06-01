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US Forces Intercept Iranian Ballistic Missiles Over Kuwait
(MENAFN) American forces successfully shot down two Iranian ballistic missiles aimed at US military personnel in Kuwait late Sunday, US Central Command (CENTCOM) announced Monday, reporting no injuries or fatalities in what marks a significant escalation of regional hostilities.
CENTCOM confirmed the missiles were "immediately defeated," with no American personnel harmed in the attempted strike — the latest in a series of confrontations between US forces and Iranian-linked actors across the Middle East.
The command said it "remains vigilant and will continue to protect US forces from Iranian aggression while supporting the ongoing ceasefire."
Washington offered no immediate elaboration on the precise launch origin or designated targets, though the incident underscores the fragile security environment persisting across the Gulf region. Officials have yet to comment on whether retaliatory measures are under consideration, as diplomatic and military tensions between Washington and Tehran show little sign of easing.
CENTCOM confirmed the missiles were "immediately defeated," with no American personnel harmed in the attempted strike — the latest in a series of confrontations between US forces and Iranian-linked actors across the Middle East.
The command said it "remains vigilant and will continue to protect US forces from Iranian aggression while supporting the ongoing ceasefire."
Washington offered no immediate elaboration on the precise launch origin or designated targets, though the incident underscores the fragile security environment persisting across the Gulf region. Officials have yet to comment on whether retaliatory measures are under consideration, as diplomatic and military tensions between Washington and Tehran show little sign of easing.
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