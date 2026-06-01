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Displacement Surge Hits Beirut Suburbs After Israeli Strike Threats
(MENAFN) A major wave of displacement has taken place in the southern suburbs of Beirut after warnings of potential Israeli airstrikes, despite an existing ceasefire agreement.
According to reports, traffic across roads leading out of the area became heavily congested on Monday, with residents leaving their homes and heading toward central parts of the Lebanese capital after reports circulated about possible evacuation warnings in zones expected to be targeted.
Eyewitness accounts described long delays as large numbers of people attempted to flee at the same time, creating gridlock across key routes out of the southern suburbs.
Educational institutions were also affected, with the Lebanese University announcing the postponement of exams at several faculties located in Beirut’s Rafic Hariri University Campus in Hadath and in the southern city of Sidon. The university said the decision was taken due to the current security situation, while exams in other branches will continue as planned.
The developments came after Israeli leadership reportedly instructed the military to carry out airstrikes in Beirut, marking a renewed escalation despite a US-mediated ceasefire that has been in place since April 17. Benjamin Netanyahu was cited in connection with the order.
Authorities and residents remain on high alert as uncertainty continues over whether further military action will follow.
According to reports, traffic across roads leading out of the area became heavily congested on Monday, with residents leaving their homes and heading toward central parts of the Lebanese capital after reports circulated about possible evacuation warnings in zones expected to be targeted.
Eyewitness accounts described long delays as large numbers of people attempted to flee at the same time, creating gridlock across key routes out of the southern suburbs.
Educational institutions were also affected, with the Lebanese University announcing the postponement of exams at several faculties located in Beirut’s Rafic Hariri University Campus in Hadath and in the southern city of Sidon. The university said the decision was taken due to the current security situation, while exams in other branches will continue as planned.
The developments came after Israeli leadership reportedly instructed the military to carry out airstrikes in Beirut, marking a renewed escalation despite a US-mediated ceasefire that has been in place since April 17. Benjamin Netanyahu was cited in connection with the order.
Authorities and residents remain on high alert as uncertainty continues over whether further military action will follow.
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