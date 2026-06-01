Rajasthan: BJP Ends 2.5-Year Vacuum, Appoints Ajaey Kumar As Gen Secy Organisation

MENAFN - IANS) Jaipur, June 1 (IANS) After nearly two and a half years, the Rajasthan Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has filled one of its most crucial organisational posts, appointing veteran RSS-BJP organiser Ajaey Kumar as State General Secretary (Organisation) at a time when the party is preparing for local body elections and grappling with certain challenges.

The appointment is being viewed as far more than a routine organisational reshuffle. The post had remained vacant since January 2024, when the Organisation General Secretary, Chandrashekhar, was transferred from Rajasthan to Telangana after nearly 7 years in the state.

In the absence of a full-time organisational coordinator, several leaders privately admitted that communication gaps widened between the government, party leadership, and grassroots workers. Against this backdrop, Ajaey Kumar's appointment assumes considerable political significance.

Within the BJP, the State General Secretary (Organisation) is regarded as the backbone of the party structure. The office-holder acts as a bridge between the RSS, party leadership, elected representatives, and workers, while overseeing organisational expansion, cadre training, election management, and conflict resolution.

With local body elections approaching and the next Assembly elections still more than two years away, the BJP leadership appears keen to strengthen its organisational machinery well in advance. Ajaey Kumar's immediate challenge will be to unite rival factions, energise the cadre, and reinforce booth-level structures across Rajasthan.

Originally from Saharanpur in Uttar Pradesh, Ajaey Kumar brings nearly three decades of organisational experience. He began his public life in 1997 as an RSS Pracharak in Srinagar (Garhwal) and later held several key positions within the Sangh.

He subsequently served as the BJP Regional General Secretary (Organisation) in Western Uttar Pradesh before being appointed the BJP State General Secretary (Organisation) in Uttarakhand in 2019. Party leaders credit him with strengthening membership campaigns, organisational discipline, cadre training, and booth management in Uttarakhand, while improving coordination between the organisation and the government.

Welcoming the appointment, Rajasthan BJP president Madan Rathore described Ajaey Kumar as a seasoned organiser capable of injecting fresh energy into the state unit. He said Kumar's extensive organisational experience, unwavering dedication to party workers, and capable leadership would infuse new energy and strength into the Rajasthan BJP organisation.

His ability to connect with workers and build strong organisational structures makes him ideally suited for Rajasthan.

Chief Minister Bhajanlal Sharma termed the appointment a recognition of Ajaey Kumar's organisational abilities and leadership skills. He said the decision reflects the BJP leadership's faith in experienced organisers who can provide fresh direction and renewed energy to the organisation. Under his guidance, the Rajasthan BJP will become more robust, dynamic, and people-centric.

Ajaey Kumar's appointment also marks the beginning of a new chapter after Chandrashekhar's long tenure, which saw the BJP's defeat in the 2018 Assembly elections, its clean sweep of all 25 Lok Sabha seats in 2019, and its return to power in the 2023 Assembly elections.

Party sources said this post was expected to be filled before the Assembly polls; however, the central leadership filled it at this time to ensure local polls go smoothly and party management grows stronger.

For the BJP leadership, the message is clear: organisational consolidation is now as important as electoral management. As Rajasthan heads toward local body polls, Ajaey Kumar will have to heal internal divisions, strengthen grassroots networks, and ensure that a united organisation enters the next electoral cycle.