Punjab Lagging Behind Due To Absence Of BJP Govt, Says New State Party Chief Keval Singh Dhillon

MENAFN - IANS) Chandigarh, June 1 (IANS) Punjab BJP's newly appointed president, Keval Singh Dhillon, on Monday asserted that the state is falling behind on the development front and claimed that only a BJP government can accelerate its growth and prosperity.

In an exclusive interaction with IANS, Dhillon, the first Jat Sikh to be appointed president of the BJP's Punjab unit, said states governed by the BJP have witnessed rapid progress, while Punjab has failed to keep pace due to the absence of a BJP-led government.

"We have governments in 23 states, and all these states are developing rapidly. Unfortunately, Punjab is being left behind because there is no BJP government here. We formed the government in West Bengal in 2026, and in 2027 we will form the government in Punjab as well," he told IANS, expressing confidence about the party's prospects in the state.

Highlighting the Narendra Modi government's performance at the Centre, Dhillon credited the Prime Minister's policies for ensuring energy security amid global uncertainties.

"Today, the world is facing a serious petrol and diesel crisis. However, due to Prime Minister Narendra Modi's leadership and policies, India has not experienced any shortage of fuel. The country has remained stable despite global challenges," he said.

Praising Prime Minister Narendra Modi's leadership, Dhillon said no previous leader had achieved what the Prime Minister has accomplished over the past decade.

"Prime Minister Modi has transformed India into one of the world's top five economies. His vision is to make India the number one economy globally. He has consistently delivered on his promises, whether it is providing housing to the poor, building toilets, or improving the quality of life for millions of citizens," Dhillon told IANS.

The BJP leader further claimed that the Modi government has driven unprecedented infrastructure growth across the country.

"Whether it is road connectivity, railway expansion, airport development or other infrastructure projects, every sector has witnessed significant progress under Prime Minister Modi's leadership," he said.

Dhillon also said that India's global stature has risen considerably under PM Modi's leadership.

"Today, Prime Minister Modi is respected across the world. Wherever he travels, he receives the highest honours from foreign governments. India's standing on the international stage has strengthened tremendously," he added.

Dhillon is scheduled to formally assume charge as president of the Punjab BJP on June 3 at a ceremony in Chandigarh.

The event is expected to be attended by several senior party leaders, including former state presidents, national office-bearers, Union ministers, Members of Parliament, MLAs, former ministers, members of the state core committee, district presidents and a large number of party workers from across Punjab.

Party leaders describe the leadership transition as the beginning of a new phase for the BJP's organisational expansion in Punjab ahead of the 2027 Assembly elections.

A seasoned politician from Sangrur, Dhillon has had a long political career in Punjab. In the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, he contested from Sangrur on a Congress ticket but was defeated by Punjab Chief Minister and AAP leader Bhagwant Mann.

Dhillon is also regarded as a close associate of former Punjab Chief Minister Captain Amarinder Singh, who later joined the BJP. His appointment is being seen as part of the party's efforts to strengthen its outreach among Sikh and rural voters in Punjab.