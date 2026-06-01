Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport

Don 3 Controversy: Ranveer Singh's Peace Offer Gets REJECTED!


2026-06-01 08:45:24
(MENAFN- AsiaNet News)

Reports suggest Ranveer Singh attempted to mend ties with Farhan Akhtar and Zoya Akhtar amid the ongoing Don 3 controversy, but his peace offer was allegedly turned down. With speculation growing around creative differences and fan backlash, the Don 3 saga has taken another dramatic turn.

MENAFN01062026007385015968ID1111193362



AsiaNet News

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date
Search