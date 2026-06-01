Advocacy Group Criticizes U.S. Treatment Of Afghan Refugees

Shawn VanDiver, head of the Afghan refugee support organization AfghanEvac, said recent difficulties faced by Afghan applicants are the result of deliberate policy decisions rather than administrative mistakes.

Speaking at a recent event, VanDiver argued that many Afghans who worked alongside U.S. forces and institutions during the two-decade American presence in Afghanistan are now facing uncertainty, delays and barriers in their efforts to secure protection and resettlement.

He said policy changes implemented in recent years have left thousands of Afghans in limbo, including applicants seeking entry through refugee programs and Special Immigrant Visas (SIVs). According to VanDiver, many families remain separated while others continue to wait for decisions on long-pending cases.

VanDiver also criticized immigration measures introduced after the return of President Donald Trump to office, saying several executive actions have slowed or suspended pathways that previously allowed vulnerable Afghans to travel to the United States.

The United States launched the Special Immigrant Visa program to provide protection for Afghans who worked with U.S. military forces, diplomatic missions and development agencies. Thousands of Afghans were evacuated following the collapse of the former Afghanistan government in 2021, but many eligible applicants remain outside the United States awaiting processing.

Refugee advocates have repeatedly warned that delays in visa processing and resettlement programs leave many Afghans exposed to security threats, economic hardship and legal uncertainty in countries where they are temporarily residing. Human rights groups have urged Washington to accelerate pending applications and expand protection mechanisms.

The issue has remained a point of debate in U.S. politics, with lawmakers, veterans' organizations and refugee groups arguing that the United States has a moral obligation to protect Afghans who supported American missions during the war. Critics of current policies say prolonged uncertainty undermines those commitments and places vulnerable families at risk.

Afghanistan continues to face severe humanitarian and economic challenges, prompting many Afghans to seek protection abroad. Advocacy organizations say delays in refugee and SIV programs could have long-term consequences for thousands of applicants still waiting for a pathway to safety.