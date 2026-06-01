ALX Oncology To Present At The 2026 Jefferies Global Healthcare Conference In New York
The details of the meeting are as follows:
2026 Jefferies Global Healthcare Conference in New York
Format: Fireside Chat Presentation
Date: June 3, 2026
Time: 5:30 PM ET
Webcast link: Available here
The webcast of the 2026 Jefferies Global Healthcare Conference presentation can be accessed by visiting the Investors section of ALX Oncology's website at under the Events section of the Events and Presentations tab. Replay of the webcast will be archived for up to 90 days following the presentation date.
About ALX Oncology
ALX Oncology (Nasdaq: ALXO) is a clinical-stage biotechnology company advancing a pipeline of novel therapies designed to treat cancer and extend patients' lives. ALX Oncology's lead therapeutic candidate, evorpacept, has demonstrated potential to serve as a cornerstone therapy upon which the future of immuno-oncology can be built. Evorpacept is currently being evaluated across multiple ongoing clinical trials in a wide range of cancer indications. ALX Oncology's second pipeline candidate, ALX2004, is a novel EGFR-targeted antibody-drug conjugate with a differentiated mechanism of action. A Phase 1 dose-escalation trial of ALX2004 is ongoing in patients with EGFR-expressing solid tumors. More information is available at and on LinkedIn.
Investor Relations Contact:
Elhan Webb, CFA, IR Consultant
...
Media Contact:
Michele Parisi, SparkPoint Healthcare Communications
...
(925) 864-5028
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