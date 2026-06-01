MENAFN - Newsfile Corp) Birgo Capital Launches Reiturn, a Digital Impact REIT Platform for Everyday Investors

June 01, 2026 7:45 AM EDT | Source: Reiturn

Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania--(Newsfile Corp. - June 1, 2026) - Birgo Capital has officially launched Reiturn ®, a digital impact REIT platform designed to give everyday investors access to institutional-level multifamily real estate investing.

High minimums, long lock-up periods, and opaque results have historically kept retail investors on the sidelines of real estate investing. Reiturn® addresses the traditional real estate model by focusing on three core differentiators:

Access: Starting with as little as $1,000, the streamlined digital experience allows investors to get started in less than three minutes. Liquidity: Through blockchain technology, Reiturn® enables investors to buy and sell shares on a more flexible basis than traditional lock-up structures allow. Impact: Live dashboards track property performance and real resident stories of hope and transformation, giving investors full visibility into the impact of their capital.







Screenshots from the Reiturn® platform.

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"I am so proud of our team for making Reiturn® a reality," said Andrew Reichert, Founder and CEO. "Launching the platform is a massive step in our mission to democratize real estate investing. We are proud to finally open the doors of our proven strategy to the public."

Built on a Proven Foundation

The Reiturn® platform is powered by Birgo's operating infrastructure, which includes $350M+ in assets under management, 3,600+ apartment units across the Heartland of America, and a 20+% historical IRR over the last 10 years.

About Reiturn

Reiturn® is a digital impact REIT platform, built to give everyday investors access to institutional-level multifamily real estate. Backed by Birgo Realty LLC, a vertically integrated firm founded in 2012, Reiturn® combines low minimum investments, blockchain-enabled liquidity, and live impact dashboards to replace the high barriers, long lock-ups, and lack of transparency that comes with traditional real estate investing. To learn more, visit reiturn.