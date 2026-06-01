Corcel Drills 56.65 Meters Of 1.07% Cu, 0.79 G/T Au And 7.1 G/T Ag In The First Drill Hole At The Yuma King Project, Arizona

June 01, 2026 8:00 AM EDT | Source: Corcel Exploration Inc.

Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - June 1, 2026) - Corcel Exploration Inc. (CSE: CRCL) (OTCQB: CRLEF) (the " Company " or " Corcel ") is pleased to announce assay results from the first drill hole of the recently completed, Phase 1 drill program at the Yuma King Project (the " Project ") located in west-central Arizona.

Drill hole YK26-001 intersected a strong zone of near-surface, skarn-hosted, copper-gold-silver-molybdenum mineralization highlighted by 56.65 meters of 1.07% copper, 0.79 g/t gold, 7.1 g/t silver and 180 ppm molybdenum from 3.35 meters downhole. This drill hole expands on historical drill results and demonstrates the significant mineralization potential of the Yuma King mine area.

Highlights

Significant mineralization in first drill hole: A broad zone of near-surface copper-gold-silver mineralization punctuated with high-grade intervals was intersected in the first drill hole (YK26-001) at the Yuma King mine target. Results include: 56.65 meters of 1.07% Cu, 0.79 g/t Au, 7.1 g/t Ag, and 180 ppm Mo 1 starting at 3.35 meters downhole, including, 7.85 meters of 2.28% Cu, 1.14 g/t Au, 6.8 g/t Ag, and 266 ppm Mo from 24 meters downhole and including, 8.80 meters of 2.07% Cu, 1.85 g/t Au, 20.5 g/t Ag, and 312 ppm Mo from 45 meters downhole Results support current exploration model: Drill results from YK26-001 confirm and expand on historical drill results (e.g., 45.4 meters of 0.78% Cu, 0.53 g/t Au, and 6.3 g/t Ag in drill hole, see news release dated October 7, 2025)1 and demonstrate the significant high-grade and bulk-tonnage mineralization potential of the Yuma King mine target. Results pending from five additional drill holes: The Phase I drill program consisted of over 1,087 meters across six drill holes and tested over 500 meters of mineralization strike-length. Results are pending from the remaining five drill holes (Figures 1 and 2).

"These are significant initial drill results from our Phase 1 drill program, building on the strong historical drilling completed in 2006 and further supporting the potential for a large-scale, near-surface copper-gold system at Yuma King," commented Jon Ward. "Importantly, this confirmation hole returned higher grades than the historical intercepts."

"The successful completion of our Phase 1 drill program marks an important milestone for the Company, and we look forward to the assay results from the other five drill holes."

Completed Phase I Drill Program

The Phase I drill program at the Yuma King project, near Salome, Arizona, consisted of 1,087 meters across six drill holes (Figure 1, Table 2). Drilling is now complete, with two holes currently at the lab, one drill hole ready for shipment and the final two drill holes undergoing logging and sampling prior to delivery. These drill holes were designed to test over 500 meters of strike-length and the down-dip potential of high-grade skarn-related copper-gold-silver mineralization below historical mine workings (Figure 1). Results from the remaining drill holes will be released once assay data are received, compiled, and interpreted.

Drill hole YK26-001 was designed to evaluate historical drill results from a drill program completed in 2006 by Big Bar Gold. The hole was drilled to the north at a dip of -50o. Based on modeling and review of historical results YK26-001 was planned to expand the mineralization to the north from historical hole YK01-A (Figures 1 and 2). YK26-001 returned a broad zone of near-surface copper-gold-silver mineralization (e.g., 56.65 meters of 1.07% Cu, 0.79 g/t Au, and 7.1 g/t Ag 1, Table 1). Mineralization across this zone consists of copper oxides (azurite, malachite, chrysocolla, and tenorite, Figure 3) hosted in copper skarn/replacement in the Redwall Limestone. Results from drill hole YK26-001 confirm and expand on historical drill results and demonstrate the high-grade and bulk-tonnage mineralization potential of the Yuma King target.







Figure 1. Map showing the collar location of drill hole YK26-001 in relation to all recently completed holes with pending results and all historical drill holes. Location of historical underground workings is shown projected to surface.

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Figure 2. Long section showing the down-hole assay results from drill hole YK26-001 and the results from historical drill holes. Traces of drill holes with pending results are also shown.

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Figure 3. Photos of drill core from hole YK26-001(50.5 to 53.9 m) showing zones of strong copper oxide mineralization with copper grades annotated.

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Table 1. Assay results from drill hole YK26-001