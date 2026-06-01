MENAFN - Newsfile Corp) Avalon Advanced Materials Inc. to Participate in The Small Cap Showcase & WTR Insights Conference

June 01, 2026 8:00 AM EDT | Source: Avalon Advanced Materials Inc.

Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - June 1, 2026) - Avalon Advanced Materials Inc. (TSX: AVL) (OTCQB: AVLNF) ("Avalon" or the "Company") today announced that Lorin Crenshaw, Chief Financial Officer, will participate in The Small Cap Showcase & WTR Insights Conference taking place on June 9, 2026, in New York City.

Mr. Crenshaw will deliver a corporate presentation at 1:00 p.m. ET, which will be webcast live from the conference and participate in one-on-one meetings with pre-qualified investors throughout the day.

The conference brings together executive management teams from approximately 20 micro and small cap companies across a diverse range of industries, providing a unique forum for investors to discover differentiated investment opportunities and engage directly with management teams through presentations, fireside chats, and one-on-one meetings.

For more information about The Small Cap Showcase & WTR Insights Conference, including registration details, please visit .

A live webcast of the Company's presentation will be available at:

A replay of the presentation will be available following the event and may also be accessed through the Company's website under the Investor Relations section.

About Avalon Advanced Materials Inc.

Avalon Advanced Materials Inc. is a Canadian critical minerals company focused on advancing lithium and rare earth elements-two of the fastest-growing segments of the global energy transition. The Company is developing strategic assets to participate in high-growth markets and support the build-out of secure North American supply chains. Avalon is advancing the Nechalacho Rare Earth Elements and Zirconium Project in the Northwest Territories, which contains all light and heavy rare earth elements, as well as yttrium, zirconium, tantalum, and niobium-critical minerals used in advanced technologies across the communications, defense, advanced technologies, and energy sectors. The Company is also focused on vertically integrating the Ontario lithium supply chain through the development of Lake Superior Lithium Inc., Ontario's first midstream lithium hydroxide processing facility, located in Thunder Bay. This facility is expected to serve as a cornerstone of North America's integrated battery materials supply chain, transforming northern Ontario lithium into essential inputs for transportation, grid storage, and advanced manufacturing.