Russian Billionaires' Wealth Up Nearly Us$22 Bln This Year BBI

MENAFN - Nam News Network)

MOSCOW, June 1 (NNN-Sputnik/RIA Novosti) -- The combined wealth of Russia's richest entrepreneurs has increased by US$21.857 billion since the beginning of the year 2026, according to calculations based on data from the Bloomberg Billionaires Index (BBI), reported Sputnik/RIA Novosti.

The index is calculated based on the value of shares in companies owned by billionaires.

For some firms, estimates are derived from ratios such as market capitalisation to EBITDA or share price to earnings per share.

The BBI tracks the world's 500 richest individuals and currently includes 20 Russian nationals, whose total wealth stood at US$320.8 billion as of June 1.

United States (US) entrepreneur Elon Musk, owner of Tesla and SpaceX, remains the world's richest person, with his fortune rising by US$116 billion since the start of the year to US$735 billion.

Russia's richest businessmen are led by Alexey Mordashov, chairman and majority shareholder of the Severstal steel company, whose net worth stands at US$29.9 billion, up US$3.66 billion since the beginning of the year.

He is followed by Vladimir Potanin, one of Norilsk Nickel's main shareholders, with a fortune of US$28.3 billion, having gained US$1.94 billion year-to-date and US$$226 million over the latest reporting period.

Third place is held by Leonid Mikhelson, the CEO of the Novatek energy company, whose wealth totals US$27.8 billion, reflecting an increase of US$4.15 billion since the start of the year.

Andrey Melnichenko, founder of fertiliser producer EuroChem and coal energy company SUEK, ranks fourth with a net worth of US$24.6 billion, posting the largest year-to-date gain among the group at US$5.63 billion.

Rounding out the top five is chairman and majority shareholder of the Novolipetsk (NLMK) steelmaker, Vladimir Lisin, whose fortune is estimated at US$23.5 billion, down US$198 million since the beginning of the year, with a modest daily increase of US$9.01 million.

--NNN-SPUTNIK/RIA NOVOSTI