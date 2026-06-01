AZEL Systems Stresses Data Management Challenges Facing Large Businesses
According to him, for the successful introduction of artificial intelligence (AI) and digital twin technologies, it is important to build integrated and regulatory-compliant engineering document management systems.
"Companies must properly structure their data and documents and plan in advance how they will be used in the future through artificial intelligence. This approach is the basis of digital transformation," he said.
Yakovenko noted that the company has achieved successful results within the framework of projects implemented in the SOCAR Carbamide and SOCAR's downstream segment.
Furthermore, the official stressed that the success of digital projects primarily depends on effective cooperation between the client, technology partner, and local partner.
"For the successful implementation of the project, it's important to form a unified team. The best results are achieved when the client, technology partner, and local partner work together. The main goal is to ensure a result-oriented approach," he emphasized.
The general director said that the digital transformation projects implemented by SOCAR have also been highly appreciated internationally.--
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