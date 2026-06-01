Kyrgyzstan And IFAD Evaluate Rural Resilience Under Regional Pasture Ecosystem Project
The working session was led by the First Deputy Minister of Agriculture of Kyrgyzstan, Ilich Marsbek uulu, and an IFAD delegation including Country Director Laura Mattioli, Mission Team Leader Khafiz Atymtai, and Technical Project Leader Ann Mottet.
The monitoring consultation focused directly on the execution parameters of the ongoing project titled "Resilience of Regional Pasture Communities - ADAPT." Technical teams from both sides evaluated the operational status of the joint initiative, focusing on data points regarding climate change adaptation mechanisms for rural communities, the conservation of regional natural resources, and the rehabilitation of forest and pasture ecosystems.--
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