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Azerbaijan Acts As Reliable Energy Supplier And Key Strategic Player, Minister Says

Azerbaijan Acts As Reliable Energy Supplier And Key Strategic Player, Minister Says


2026-06-01 07:14:45
(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, June 1. Azerbaijan acts as a reliable energy supplier and an important strategic player, Minister of Energy Parviz Shahbazov said at the plenary session of ministers on“International Cooperation for a Resilient and Diversified Energy Future,” held as part of Baku Energy Week, Trend reports.

According to him, this platform has, over time, contributed to the development of major transnational projects in the field of energy security.

"Today, it has entered a new phase thanks to partnerships in the green energy sector and Azerbaijan's growing role as an investor. The crisis in the Strait of Hormuz, which disrupted approximately one-fifth of global oil and LNG supplies and reduced total supply by 13%, demonstrated that secure and reliable supplies are the top priority today.

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Trend News Agency

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