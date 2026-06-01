Azerbaijan Acts As Reliable Energy Supplier And Key Strategic Player, Minister Says
According to him, this platform has, over time, contributed to the development of major transnational projects in the field of energy security.
"Today, it has entered a new phase thanks to partnerships in the green energy sector and Azerbaijan's growing role as an investor. The crisis in the Strait of Hormuz, which disrupted approximately one-fifth of global oil and LNG supplies and reduced total supply by 13%, demonstrated that secure and reliable supplies are the top priority today.--
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