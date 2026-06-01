Russian Drone Strike Damages Cultural Center In Vilniansk, One Injured
"An enemy drone caused destruction in the local House of Culture," Fedorov wrote.
He added that a 60-year-old man sustained injuries and is receiving all necessary medical care.Read also: Russian forces attack civil protection vehicle in Kramatorsk, one injured
Earlier reports indicated that Russian forces also attacked Zaporizhzhia with strike drones earlier in the day, damaging a residential building and injuring an elderly woman.
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