Russian Drone Strike Damages Cultural Center In Vilniansk, One Injured

MENAFN - UkrinForm) Ivan Fedorov, head of the Zaporizhzhia Regional Military Administration, said this in a post on Telegram, according to Ukrinform.

"An enemy drone caused destruction in the local House of Culture," Fedorov wrote.

He added that a 60-year-old man sustained injuries and is receiving all necessary medical care.

Russian forces attack civil protection vehicle in Kramatorsk, one injured

Earlier reports indicated that Russian forces also attacked Zaporizhzhia with strike drones earlier in the day, damaging a residential building and injuring an elderly woman.

Photo for illustration purposes