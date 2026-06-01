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Russian Drone Strike Damages Cultural Center In Vilniansk, One Injured

Russian Drone Strike Damages Cultural Center In Vilniansk, One Injured


2026-06-01 07:14:10
(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Ivan Fedorov, head of the Zaporizhzhia Regional Military Administration, said this in a post on Telegram, according to Ukrinform.

"An enemy drone caused destruction in the local House of Culture," Fedorov wrote.

He added that a 60-year-old man sustained injuries and is receiving all necessary medical care.

Read also: Russian forces attack civil protection vehicle in Kramatorsk, one injured

Earlier reports indicated that Russian forces also attacked Zaporizhzhia with strike drones earlier in the day, damaging a residential building and injuring an elderly woman.

Photo for illustration purposes

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UkrinForm

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