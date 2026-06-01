HE Sheikh Nahyan Bin Mubarak Al Nahyan Attends Canadian University Dubai's 15Th Commencement Ceremony

His Excellency Sheikh Nahyan bin Mubarak Al Nahyan, Minister of Tolerance and Coexistence, affirmed that the United Arab Emirates (UAE), under the leadership of His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, President of the UAE, continues to strengthen its global position as a leading model in investing in people, advancing education, empowering youth, and building a knowledge and innovation-based society, noting that universities and academic institutions play a pivotal role in preparing generations capable of shaping the future and contributing to comprehensive national development.

His Excellency made these remarks while attending Canadian University Dubai's (CUD) 15th graduation ceremony honouring the“Class of Pride and Glory” held at the Dubai World Trade Centre, in the presence of Mr. Buti Saeed Al Ghandi, Chancellor and Chairman of the University Board of Trustees, Professor Karim Chelli, President and Vice-Chancellor of the University, members of the Board of Trustees, academic and administrative staff, parents, and graduates.

During the ceremony, His Excellency awarded graduation certificates to 600 graduates from the university's various schools, including the School of Management, Health Sciences, Digital Innovation and Sustainability, Communication, Creative Industries, Engineering, Applied Science and Technology, Architecture and Interior Design, and Psychology, coinciding with the university's celebration of its 20th anniversary in Dubai.

The university named this year's graduating cohort the“Class of Pride and Glory” in tribute to the confidence, resilience, and clarity of vision that continue to drive the UAE.

In his address during the ceremony, His Excellency Sheikh Nahyan bin Mubarak Al Nahyan emphasised that education remains the cornerstone of societal advancement and national progress, and that investing in young minds and talents is the true path toward a more sustainable and prosperous future.

His Excellency said:“I am truly delighted to join you today in celebrating the graduation of a new class from Canadian University Dubai, an academic institution that, over the past 20 years, has established itself as a distinguished hub for education, creativity, and cultural openness, while preparing graduates equipped with the knowledge, skills, and confidence to serve their communities.”

He added:“In the UAE, we firmly believe that education is the true foundation for the advancement and prosperity of nations, and that investing in people is the most important and enduring investment. Based on this vision, our wise leadership is committed to providing an advanced educational environment that embraces innovation and scientific research, supporting young talents, and promoting the values of tolerance and co-existence.”

His Excellency further stated:“The naming of this year's cohort as the 'Class of Pride and Glory' reflects the deep sense of pride in the remarkable achievements attained by the UAE across all sectors. It also reflects great confidence in the future of this nation and in the ability of its sons and daughters to continue the journey of progress and excellence. Today, you represent an inspiring model of ambitious youth capable of transforming challenges into opportunities and achieving success through knowledge, hard work, and determination.”

He pointed out that the world is witnessing rapid transformations in technology, economics, sustainability, and artificial intelligence, which require younger generations to embrace initiative, continuous learning, and openness to knowledge, commenting:“Today, you are entering a new phase in your lives, and you must realise that learning does not end with obtaining a degree. It is a lifelong journey that requires perseverance, self-development, and the ability to adapt.”

His Excellency also stressed the important role universities play in promoting humanitarian values and mutual understanding, affirming that education is not limited to acquiring academic knowledge alone, but also includes building character, strengthening social responsibility, and reinforcing ethical and human values.

He further emphasised:“The UAE, under the leadership of His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, may God protect him, has presented to the world a unique civilizational model founded on tolerance, coexistence, and respect for humanity. The UAE has proven that cultural diversity is a source of strength, creativity, and prosperity. It is important that you carry these values with you wherever you go and serve as ambassadors of goodness, cooperation, and peace.”

His Excellency added,“What Canadian University Dubai has achieved over the past 20 years represents a successful model of an academic institution committed to continuous development, excellence, and global openness. The university has succeeded in building an educational environment that fosters innovation and creativity while embracing cultural and intellectual diversity, in line with the UAE's vision and humanitarian message.”

He continued:“Your responsibility after graduation is not limited to professional success alone, but also includes contributing to your communities and promoting the values of cooperation, humanity, and collective action. Today's world needs leaders who possess knowledge, awareness, and values, and who are capable of building bridges between cultures and peoples.”

His Excellency concluded by saying,“I congratulate all of you on this well-deserved achievement and wish you a future filled with success and contribution. Remain ambitious, hold firmly to your values, and make knowledge, hard work, and creativity your permanent path toward excellence and service to humanity.”

The ceremony's speeches opened with remarks by graduating student Shaima Alhai from the School of Communication, who was the first Emirati woman to serve as President of the CUD Student Council. She said:“As an Emirati woman, this achievement is more than just a title; it reflects how far our nation has progressed. Our Founding Father, the late Sheikh Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan, believed that education is the foundation of nation-building and that Emirati women should stand side by side with men in shaping the country's future. Thanks to his vision, Emirati women today are empowered to lead, innovate, and contribute across all fields.”

During the Chancellor's address, Mr. Buti Saeed Al Ghandi reflected on the university's 20-year journey, praising the vision and guidance that have supported Canadian University Dubai since its establishment. He noted that the university's founding leadership had the honour of receiving the support and direction of His Excellency Sheikh Nahyan bin Mubarak Al Nahyan at the university's inception, when His Excellency emphasised the importance of positioning the university among internationally benchmarked institutions and ensuring its meaningful contribution to science, knowledge creation, and innovation on a global scale. He affirmed that these principles formed the foundation of the university's institutional philosophy and long-term development.

Al Ghandi further stated that the inspiration behind naming this year's graduating cohort the“Class of Pride and Glory” stemmed from the words of His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, President of the UAE:“In the UAE, no one carries a burden,” reflecting the nation's enduring commitment to stability, reassurance, compassion, and human-centred leadership.

He affirmed that Canadian University Dubai will always remain a platform for opportunity, growth, and future success, while emphasising that meaningful achievement is built through dedication, perseverance, and hard work.

In his President's address, Professor Karim Chelli reflected on Canadian University Dubai's milestones and achievements over the past 20 years, including the university's longstanding commitment to equal opportunity and inclusive education. He affirmed that graduates of the“Class of Pride and Glory” now possess both the academic foundation and human values needed to contribute meaningfully to shaping a better future.

He further emphasized:“Whatever path you choose to pursue in the future - whether entrepreneurship, leadership, public service, or further education - I encourage you to remain guided by the principles that shaped our journey here at Canadian University Dubai and to place humanity at the center of everything you do. In a world where opportunities in technology and innovation are advancing alongside challenges related to climate change and human coexistence, you are now equipped with the skills and values needed to lead and shape the future.”

Architecture graduate Danica Ferreira also delivered remarks on behalf of the students, expressing gratitude to the UAE and its leadership, saying:“We extend our sincere appreciation to the leadership of the UAE - this nation that welcomed us, inspired us, and showed us what becomes possible when people are empowered to grow, contribute, and give back. Wherever life takes us next, we hope to continue forward with the same openness, ambition, and resilience that shaped this city, this university, and this graduating class.”

The ceremony also featured the presentation of the“CUD Awards,” honouring faculty members and administrative teams for their academic and community achievements, in addition to a unique musical performance combining artificial intelligence and artistic creativity, developed in collaboration with the University's School of Engineering, Applied Science and Technology, as a token of appreciation and gratitude to the UAE leadership.

About CUD

Established in 2006, Canadian University Dubai (CUD) is a higher education institution located in City Walk, Dubai, United Arab Emirates (UAE). The university is the #1 ranking University in Dubai according to the QS World University Rankings 2026. CUD is a diverse and dynamic institution where students representing over 140 nationalities experience an education that is grounded in sustainable development principles and prepares graduates for success in an AI-driven future. With a reputation for academic excellence, the university offers more than 30 specialized majors, concentrations, and focus area pathways, through over 25 accredited undergraduate and graduate degree programs. The curriculum is Canadian-inspired and serves as a gateway for students to pursue higher education, research, entrepreneurship and employment opportunities in Canada.