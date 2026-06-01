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Azerbaijan, Kyrgyzstan Explore Expansion Of Energy Co-Op At Baku Energy Week (PHOTO)

Azerbaijan, Kyrgyzstan Explore Expansion Of Energy Co-Op At Baku Energy Week (PHOTO)


2026-06-01 06:04:50
(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, June 1. Azerbaijan's Minister of Energy Parviz Shahbazov and his Kyrgyz counterpart Taalaibek Ibraev discussed opportunities to expand cooperation during a meeting within the framework of the Baku Energy Week, a source in the Azerbaijani Ministry of Energy told Trend.

At the meeting, it was noted that the traditionally friendly and fraternal relations that have existed historically between the Azerbaijani and Kyrgyz peoples have been successfully developing in accordance with the political will of the heads of state. Within the framework of the development of cooperation in the energy sector, views were exchanged on the supply of oil products, cooperation in the petrochemical industry, and the electric power sector.

The prospects of the "Central Asia-Azerbaijan Energy Corridor" project were also discussed. It was noted that the project will make a significant contribution to the integration of the energy systems of the countries of the region, strengthening energy security and exporting electricity produced from renewable energy sources to new markets. It was emphasized that Azerbaijan is a reliable partner in the energy sector, and an interest was expressed in further expanding cooperation between the two countries.

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Trend News Agency

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