Bp Announces First-Ever Commercial Gas Production Operations On Azerbaijan's ACG

MENAFN - Trend News Agency)bp has announced the start of non-associated gas (NAG) production operations on the Azeri-Chirag-Gunashli (ACG) field in the Azerbaijan sector of the Caspian Sea, Trend reports via bp.

This marks the first-ever commercial gas production operations on ACG, one of the world's largest oil-producing fields.

The initial NAG well, drilled from the existing West Chirag platform, is a critical first step in unlocking ACG's significant non-associated gas resource potential. As well as delivering early production, the well provides important reservoir and flow data, supporting appraisal of the resource base to inform future full-field gas development.

The NAG resources of ACG are believed to be significant, with an estimated 4 trillion cubic feet of recoverable reserves and a potential upside to 6 trillion cubic feet.

ACG's first NAG production operations have commenced at the initial producer well drilled last year into two priority NAG reservoirs – the shallower Qirmaki Upper Sand and the deeper Qirmaki Lower Sand – both located beneath the producing oil reservoirs. The well confirmed the presence of gas resources in the Qirmaki Upper Sand reservoir and encountered high pressure gas in the Qirmaki Lower Sand reservoir.

The first NAG operations are focused on the Qirmaki Lower Sand reservoir for an initial period of well and reservoir testing activities.

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