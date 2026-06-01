Iran Warns NATO Against Any Intervention In Strait Of Hormuz Region
According to him, no player who understands his responsibility and is logical will take such a risk.
He emphasized that NATO and its member states, within the scope of their responsibilities, should caution the United States and Israel, as they are the principal actors responsible for the current circumstances. Prior to the U.S. and Israeli military actions against Iran, maritime passage through the Strait of Hormuz had proceeded without disruption.
Baghaei further noted that, as a coastal state, Iran possesses the sovereign right to implement the necessary measures to ensure the security of the Strait of Hormuz and safeguard its national interests, in accordance with international law.--
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