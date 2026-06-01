Strawberry Fields REIT To Present At The Planet Microcap Las Vegas Powered By Microcapclub
To access the live presentation, please use the following information:
Planet MicroCap Las Vegas 2026 Powered by MicroCapClub
Date: Wednesday, June 17, 2026
Time: 10 AM (PST)
Webcast: Presentation Link
If you would like to book 1x1 investor meetings with Strawberry Fields REIT, and to attend the Planet MicroCap Las Vegas 2026, please make sure you are registered here: Register
1x1 meetings will be scheduled and conducted in person at the conference venue: Bellagio Resort & Hotel in Las Vegas, NV.
The Planet MicroCap Las Vegas 2026 website is available here: Home Page
If you can't make the live presentation, all company presentations“webcasts” will be available directly on the conference event platform on this link under the tab“Agenda”: Agenda
About Strawberry Fields REIT
Strawberry Fields REIT, Inc., is a self-administered real estate investment trust engaged in the ownership, acquisition, development and leasing of skilled nursing and certain other healthcare-related properties. The Company's portfolio includes 143 healthcare facilities with an aggregate of 15,600+ beds, located throughout the states of Arkansas, Illinois, Indiana, Kansas, Kentucky, Missouri, Ohio, Oklahoma, Tennessee and Texas. The 143 healthcare facilities comprise 131 skilled nursing facilities, 10 assisted living facilities, and two long-term acute care hospitals. please visit:
About Planet MicroCap
Planet Microcap hosts the highest quality microcap in-person events in North America. The mission is to bring the best microcap investors, companies, and allocators together to gather, connect, and grow. For more information about Planet MicroCap, please visit:
About MicroCapClub
MicroCapClub is an exclusive forum for experienced microcap investors to share and discuss microcap companies (sub $1 billion market cap) trading on global markets. Since 2011, our members have profiled 1500+ microcap companies, 300+ have turned into multi-baggers. Investors can join our community by applying to become a member or subscribing to gain instant access. For more information, visit:
Contact:
Name: Jeff Bajtner
Phone: (773)-747-4100 x422
Email: ...
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