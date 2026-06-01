Kota Reinforces Dominance In JEE Advanced, Produces Top 3 Rankers

MENAFN - IANS) Jaipur, June 1 (IANS) The results of JEE Advanced, one of the country's most competitive engineering entrance examinations, were declared, with Kota once again underlining its status as a major coaching hub.

Shubham Kumar, who prepared while residing in Kota, secured All India Rank 1 (AIR-1), emerging as the national topper. Kabir Chhillar claimed AIR-2, while Jatin Chahar secured AIR-3, making it a remarkable clean sweep for Kota-based students in the top three ranks.

Students from Kota's coaching institutes delivered an exceptional performance in JEE Advanced 2026. Six classroom students from Kota featured in the top 10, reaffirming the city's academic dominance.

Notably, this marks the third consecutive year that the All India topper has emerged from Kota's coaching ecosystem.

Kota also shone in the Girls' Category, with Aarohi Deshpande emerging as the All India Girls' Topper. Meanwhile, Yashvardhan, enrolled through an online course, secured AIR-52.

Following this landmark achievement, the toppers shared insights into their study routines, time management, and motivation while also offering encouragement to students preparing for competitive examinations.

Shubham and Kabir revealed that disciplined study and mental balance played a crucial role in their success. "We studied for nearly 8-10 hours every day and never allowed stress to overpower us. If your goal is clear, your mind does not wander while studying," they said.

The two toppers emphasised that they did not spend all their time being busy with books. To recharge during study breaks, they turned to sports such as table tennis and cricket.

Shubham said, "I used to complete my homework during the regular class schedule itself. Then, in the final two to three months after classes ended, I devoted myself entirely to revision of everything studied over the previous two years."

He explained that regular practice through previous years' papers was central to his preparation.

Another ranker, Kabir Chhillar, said, "I have been interested in Mathematics and Physics since childhood, and Chemistry appealed to me as well. While I had not firmly decided that I had to become an engineer, my interests naturally pushed me in that direction. Since I genuinely enjoyed Science, I chose to follow that path."