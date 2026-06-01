EUR/CAD Forecast Today 29/05: Stall As 1.61 Resistance Holds
- The euro initially rallied against the Canadian dollar but continues to struggle at the 1.61 level. With that being the case, I think we are going to stay in the same consolidation range that we have been in for a while between the 1.61 level above and the 1.59 level below.
After all, the risk appetite around the world is being driven by a handful of potential headlines coming out of the Middle East, and while that may not directly influence the EUR/CAD pair, it certainly has an influence on how traders behave in general. If we do have to worry about energy in the European Union this winter, that obviously will weigh upon the euro and it could, at least in theory, help the Canadian dollar, so that might be something to watch down the road. Ultimately, this is a market that I think stays range bound.EURUSD Chart by TradingViewReady to trade our CAD Forex forecast? Here's some of the top trading account in Canada to check out.
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