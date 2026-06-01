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Russia Says It Seized Control of Another Ukrainian Settlement
(MENAFN) Russian forces have seized yet another settlement in eastern Ukraine, Moscow announced Monday, as fighting continues to grind across the embattled Donetsk region.
Russia's Defense Ministry stated in an official release that its troops had taken control of the village of Tykhonivka — located approximately 16 kilometers (10 miles) east of Kramatorsk, which has served as the region's administrative center since Russian-backed forces captured the city of Donetsk in 2014.
The claim directly contradicts an earlier battlefield update from Kyiv. Ukraine's General Staff reported earlier Monday that its forces had successfully repelled a Russian assault in the vicinity of Tykhonivka along the Kramatorsk front — stopping short of acknowledging any territorial loss.
Ukrainian authorities have so far declined to respond to Russia's latest capture claim. As with much of the frontline reporting emerging from the conflict, the assertion could not be independently verified due to the active war conditions restricting access across the region.
Russia's Defense Ministry stated in an official release that its troops had taken control of the village of Tykhonivka — located approximately 16 kilometers (10 miles) east of Kramatorsk, which has served as the region's administrative center since Russian-backed forces captured the city of Donetsk in 2014.
The claim directly contradicts an earlier battlefield update from Kyiv. Ukraine's General Staff reported earlier Monday that its forces had successfully repelled a Russian assault in the vicinity of Tykhonivka along the Kramatorsk front — stopping short of acknowledging any territorial loss.
Ukrainian authorities have so far declined to respond to Russia's latest capture claim. As with much of the frontline reporting emerging from the conflict, the assertion could not be independently verified due to the active war conditions restricting access across the region.
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