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Israel Reviews Thousands of New Settlement Housing Plans in West Bank
(MENAFN) Israel is moving forward with proposals for more than 2,700 additional settlement housing units throughout the occupied West Bank, according to Palestinian officials.
According to reports, Israel’s Higher Planning Council, which functions under the military Civil Administration, is expected to convene on Wednesday to examine a new group of settlement-related initiatives.
Officials stated that the package includes plans for at least 2,721 housing units in multiple settlements across the occupied territory. The proposals also involve zoning measures and structural planning projects intended to broaden settlement areas and reinforce their planning and legal status.
As stated by reports, the largest portion of the proposed units would be built in several settlements, including 1,006 units in Givat near Bethlehem, 922 units in Har Bracha south of Nablus, 455 units in Mevo Dotan west of Jenin, and 234 units in Kiryat Arba east of Hebron.
Reports further indicated that the upcoming discussions will address issues related to construction boundaries, modifications in land-use designations, and building regulations affecting a number of settlements.
According to officials, these initiatives form part of ongoing efforts to expand existing settlements while further entrenching Israeli presence throughout the occupied Palestinian territory.
Reports also warned that the planned developments could result in additional seizures of Palestinian land, increase territorial divisions among Palestinian communities, and contribute to what officials describe as a gradual annexation process in the occupied West Bank.
Data cited by officials up to March 30 shows that more than 542 settlements and outposts have been established across the occupied West Bank, with a population exceeding 780,000 Israeli settlers.
The figures indicate that the total includes 192 settlements and 350 outposts. More than 165 of these sites have reportedly been established since October 2023, while 59 were set up during 2025 alone.
According to reports, Israel’s Higher Planning Council, which functions under the military Civil Administration, is expected to convene on Wednesday to examine a new group of settlement-related initiatives.
Officials stated that the package includes plans for at least 2,721 housing units in multiple settlements across the occupied territory. The proposals also involve zoning measures and structural planning projects intended to broaden settlement areas and reinforce their planning and legal status.
As stated by reports, the largest portion of the proposed units would be built in several settlements, including 1,006 units in Givat near Bethlehem, 922 units in Har Bracha south of Nablus, 455 units in Mevo Dotan west of Jenin, and 234 units in Kiryat Arba east of Hebron.
Reports further indicated that the upcoming discussions will address issues related to construction boundaries, modifications in land-use designations, and building regulations affecting a number of settlements.
According to officials, these initiatives form part of ongoing efforts to expand existing settlements while further entrenching Israeli presence throughout the occupied Palestinian territory.
Reports also warned that the planned developments could result in additional seizures of Palestinian land, increase territorial divisions among Palestinian communities, and contribute to what officials describe as a gradual annexation process in the occupied West Bank.
Data cited by officials up to March 30 shows that more than 542 settlements and outposts have been established across the occupied West Bank, with a population exceeding 780,000 Israeli settlers.
The figures indicate that the total includes 192 settlements and 350 outposts. More than 165 of these sites have reportedly been established since October 2023, while 59 were set up during 2025 alone.
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