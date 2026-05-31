Bitcoin Near Pivotal Level As $65K Downside Risk Looms, Analyst Says

MENAFN - Crypto Breaking) Bitcoin is trading at a crossroads, trading near the $70,000 level as buyers and sellers spar over the near-term path. A sustained hold above this threshold is seen by some bulls as essential to avert a drop toward February's yearly low, while a breakdown could invite additional downside pressure.

On X, MN Trading Capital founder Michael van de Poppe framed the moment clearly:“Bitcoin is at a pivotal level, and if it doesn't hold, we're buying at <65K.” The remark underscores a market split between those who see durability above $70k as the base for a new leg higher and those who anticipate further pullbacks. At the time of publishing, Bitcoin was around $73,873, according to CoinMarketCap.

The broader market remains divided on whether the February 2024 dip to roughly $60,000 marked the cycle bottom or if there is more downside to come.

The $71,000 area is cited as a crucial support zone; failing to defend it could open the door to deeper corrections, while a hold above this level would reduce near-term downside risk. If Bitcoin this week maintains support, a breakout toward $76,600 could emerge, potentially signaling the start of a broader uptrend and a fresh round of momentum for select altcoins. Spot Bitcoin ETF outflows have persisted, with ten consecutive trading days of net redemptions and more than $2.97 billion withdrawn since May 15, according to Santiment Intelligence. Total assets in spot Bitcoin ETFs slipped from about $104.29 billion on May 15 to roughly $94.17 billion amid the recent outflow streak, highlighting a potential weakening of passive exposure even as prices hold.

Key takeawaysNear-term test: can BTC defend $70k?

Analysts contrast the current setup with February's breakdown. Van de Poppe argues that the recent structure is different from the earlier drop, stressing that the $71,000 zone is a decisive support level. In his view, holding this area is necessary to prevent a deeper correction and to set the stage for a possible rebound. If the price can sustain above this threshold, he suggests a path toward $76,600 could open, with a break higher potentially bringing in new highs and rekindling a broader market upswing.

A bullish path if support holds

Should Bitcoin sustain the current footing, the next leg up could come into view as resistance at $76,000 gives way. A clean breakout beyond that level would invite momentum into the market, potentially lifting sentiment across the crypto sector and elevating activity in altcoins. Van de Poppe characterizes such a scenario as a signal for an“Altcoin summer,” where a wave of capital could rotate into alternative assets as traders chase new highs.

ETF flows as a market thermometer

Beyond price action, market dynamics around exchange-traded products are feeding the debate about whether the cycle is bottoming. Santiment Intelligence noted a prolonged streak of outflows from spot Bitcoin ETFs, viewing the pattern as a contrarian indicator that may signal nearing capitulation has passed. The data show ten straight trading days of net withdrawals and cumulative redemptions nearing $3 billion since mid-May.

Meanwhile, the total assets held by spot Bitcoin ETFs slipped from about $104.29 billion on May 15 to approximately $94.17 billion by the end of the week, a roughly $10 billion decline in two weeks. This shift in passive exposure occurs even as prices hold in the mid-$70,000s, highlighting a tension between price action and fund flows that readers should watch for a potential inflection point.

Contrasting forecasts from veterans

Market voices remain varied. Veteran trader Peter Brandt suggested that a return to or below $60,000 could occur in 2026, implying the possibility of revisiting lower levels even if a short-term bottom holds. His outlook underscores a broader debate about the timeline of a sustained bottom and the readiness of risk markets for new highs. Separately, economist Timothy Peterson argued that Bitcoin could grind higher through the summer but would likely peak by the last week of July, a view that points to a muted pace rather than a meteoric rally.

These divergent forecasts emphasize a market in which technical levels, fund flows, and macro sentiment are all in play. The current setup-tempting resistance at pivotal levels, coupled with cautious ETF dynamics and mixed forward-looking commentary-suggests readers should anchor decisions on price action around key thresholds and inbound data rather than relying on a single signal.

Editors' note: For price context and current levels, refer to CoinMarketCap 's Bitcoin page and related market commentary as conditions evolve.

What remains uncertain is whether the $70k floor will prove robust as traders await fresh catalysts. The coming days will reveal whether BTC can sustain above the crucial $71k–$72k region, whether a breakout above $76,000 can ignite a wider risk-on move, and how ETF flows will align with price action in the near term.

Crypto assets are volatile and capital is at risk. This article may contain affiliate links.