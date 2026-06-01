Sonali Bendre Says 'Raakh' Gave Her A Chance To Explore Emotional Spaces She Hadn't Tapped Into Before As An Actor

MENAFN - IANS) Mumbai, June 1 (IANS) The makers of OTT series, Raakh, headlined by Sonali Bendre, unveiled the gripping trailer of the show on June 1.

Talking about the show, Sonali said,“Raakh came to me at a time when I have become very conscious of the stories I choose to be part of. What drew me to it was how layered and emotionally complex it is. While it unfolds as a thriller, at its heart it is a deeply human story,” said actor Sonali Bendre, who plays Mona Arora.

“The series gave me the opportunity to explore emotional spaces I hadn't tapped into before as an actor. Mona is a character who carries both vulnerability and quiet strength, and portraying her was incredibly rewarding. Working with Prosit, Anusha and Sandeep was a joy, and I'm grateful for the sensitivity and honesty they brought to the storytelling. I hope audiences are as moved by the story as we were while bringing it to life,” she added.

Talking about the show, Ali Fazal who plays the role of SI Jayprakash in the series, said,“When I was first approached for Raakh, I expected it to be a conventional investigative crime thriller, but the moment I read the script, I was drawn in. Anusha, Sandeep and Prosit have woven a story that is layered, emotionally intense, and packed with gritty realism.”

“Jayprakash is an introvert, the unlikely cop, whose mind I found exciting to explore along with the minds of the suspects. Flawed, conflicted, and constantly trying to prove himself within a rapidly changing political and social environment. What makes Raakh truly compelling is that it is a character study as much as it is a police procedural. I believe it will make for a riveting watch for audiences in India and globally,” he added.

“Raakh for me is not just an investigative crime drama. It is a multi-layered story that grabs you from the very first frame,” said actor Aamir Bashir, who plays Lt. Col. Ashok Arora.

“What makes my character fascinating and challenging is that here's a man defined by discipline and regimen, navigating immense grief and turmoil, a situation one cannot possibly be prepared for. Portraying this role has been one of the most challenging experiences of my career. This journey would not have been possible without my co-actors, Sonali and Ali, along with the fantastic team behind the lens. Prosit, Anusha and Sandeep have crafted a world that is viscerally urgent and unflinching. I hope audiences across India and around the world connect with its raw power.”

The trailer unveiled offers a glimpse of a brutal and unimaginable crime that shatters the victims' families and also uncovers the disturbing depths of violence and human depravity that exists.

The series features Sonali Bendre, Ali Fazal, and Aamir Bashir in lead roles, along with Akash Makhija, Ramandeep Yadav, Divya Sharma, Vivaan Sharma, Anshul Chauhan, Rakesh Bedi, and Dibyendu Bhattacharya in pivotal roles. Raakh is set to premiere exclusively on Prime Video in India and in over 240 countries and territories worldwide on June 12.

The fictional series is directed and executive produced by Prosit Roy, and created, written and co-directed by Anusha Nandakumar and Sandeep Saket along with dialogues by Ayush Trivedi.

–IANS

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