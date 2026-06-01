Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport
Turkmenistan, Pakistan Review Bilateral Ties, Regional Agenda

Turkmenistan, Pakistan Review Bilateral Ties, Regional Agenda


2026-06-01 05:18:32
(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, June 1. Turkmenistan and Pakistan discussed the current state and prospects of bilateral relations, as well as key regional and international issues, Trend reports via the Turkmen MFA.

The discussions took place during a meeting between Turkmen Foreign Minister Rashid Meredov and Pakistan's Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Mohammad Ishaq Dar.

During the talks, the sides emphasized the importance of political dialogue at the highest level in strengthening Turkmen-Pakistani relations.

--

MENAFN01062026000187011040ID1111192086



Trend News Agency

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date
Search