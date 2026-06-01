Turkmenistan, Pakistan Review Bilateral Ties, Regional Agenda
The discussions took place during a meeting between Turkmen Foreign Minister Rashid Meredov and Pakistan's Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Mohammad Ishaq Dar.
During the talks, the sides emphasized the importance of political dialogue at the highest level in strengthening Turkmen-Pakistani relations.--
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