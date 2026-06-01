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TAPI Gas Pipeline Implementation Discussed At Turkmen-Pakistani Talks

TAPI Gas Pipeline Implementation Discussed At Turkmen-Pakistani Talks


2026-06-01 05:18:26
(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, June 1. Turkmenistan and Pakistan discussed the implementation of the Turkmenistan-Afghanistan-Pakistan-India (TAPI) gas pipeline project during talks between the countries' foreign ministers, Trend reports via the Turkmen MFA.

The issue was discussed during a meeting between Turkmen Foreign Minister Rashid Meredov and Pakistan's Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Mohammad Ishaq Dar.

During the talks, the sides paid particular attention to the significant potential of bilateral economic and infrastructure cooperation. The ministers noted that the implementation of major regional initiatives, including the TAPI gas pipeline, serves as a vivid example of the partnership between Turkmenistan and Pakistan.

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Trend News Agency

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