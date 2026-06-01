Iran Signals Nuclear Issues Still Absent From Ongoing U.S. Negotiations

MENAFN - Trend News Agency)At the current stage of negotiations between Iran and the United States, discussions concerning Iran's nuclear program have not taken place, a spokesperson for Iran's Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Esmail Baghaei, said during a press conference in Tehran, Trend reports.

According to Baghaei, Iran is fully aware of the measures it will undertake regarding issues related to its nuclear program when deemed necessary.

He further noted that, at this stage of the negotiations with the United States, Iran's primary focus is on ending the war.

“The main challenge in the discussions is that the opposing side is adopting contradictory positions and continuously altering its stance,” he stated.

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