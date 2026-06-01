Liz Allen
- Demographer, POLIS Centre for Social Policy Research, Australian National University
Dr Liz Allen is an award-winning demographer with quantitative and qualitative research expertise.
Liz is the author of the book The Future of Us (2020) which explores the sociodemographic future of Australia.
ANU Council, The Australian National University 2022-2024.
Social Policy Committee, National Foundation of Australian Women 2023-current.
Council Member, Australian Population Association 2016-18.
Vice President, Australian Population Association 2012-16.
Secretary, Australian Population Association 2008-12.
- 2023–present Senior Lecturer, The Australian National University 2019–2022 Lecturer, The Australian National University 2016–2019 Postdoctoral Fellow, The Australian National University 2015–2015 Associate Lecturer, The Australian National University 2013–2015 Assistant Director (Data Strategy), Commonwealth Department of Education and Training 2013–2013 Research and Data Manager, Department of Families, Housing, Community Services and Indigenous Affairs 2008–2013 Research Assistant and Lecturer, The Australian National University 2010–2010 Demographer, Geoscience Australia 2007–2009 Data Analyst, Australian Institute of Health and Welfare 2006–2007 Population Analyst, Australian Bureau of Statistics
- Macquarie University, Bachelor of Social Science (Population Studies) Australian National University, Master of Social Research (Methods) Australian National University, PhD (Demography)
- Demography (1603) Family And Household Studies (160301) Epidemiology (111706)
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