Brazil's Central Bank Makes Independent Audits Mandatory For Crypto Firms
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The session read The Bitcoin eased 1.15%, with breadth negative - 2 of 17 names higher. NEAR led, while BCH lagged.From The Rio Times
Related coverage · 1 Jun 2026 Bitcoin Price Today Slips to 73,241 as ETH Loses 2K Read → Why it matters for a fast-growing market
Latin America is among the world's quickest-expanding crypto regions, and Brazil is its largest single market. Mandatory third-party verification raises the cost and complexity of obtaining a Brazilian licence, a barrier that may consolidate the sector around larger, better-capitalized operators able to absorb compliance costs.
The Central Bank argues that independent auditing increases the transparency and reliability of the information firms submit, strengthening trust in a market that has drawn millions of retail users. For international platforms eyeing Brazil, the rule signals that market entry now hinges on demonstrable compliance infrastructure, not just registration.What changes for firms already licensed
Companies that already hold authorization are not exempt. They must commission an independent audit and submit the resulting report to remain in good standing, meaning the rule reaches across the entire authorized market rather than applying only to newcomers.
For smaller domestic exchanges, the added expense of engaging a securities-registered auditor could prove material, reinforcing the consolidation pressure already building in the sector. The Central Bank has positioned the measure as protective of users rather than punitive toward operators.
Frequently Asked QuestionsWhen does the new audit requirement take effect?
June 1, 2026. The rule was published on Friday, May 29, and enters force immediately the following Sunday.Who must carry out the audit?
An independent external auditor registered with Brazil's securities and exchange commission, examining the firm's anti-money-laundering and counter-terrorism-financing controls.Does it apply to companies already authorized?
Yes. Already-licensed firms must adapt and submit an audit report; the rule is not limited to new applicants.What is the legal basis?
The 2022 crypto legal framework, which gave the Central Bank regulatory authority, and the November 2025 rules creating the licensed virtual-asset service-provider category.
Connected Coverage
For the broader regional picture, see our complete guide to Bitcoin and crypto in Latin America in 2026, which covers the earlier Central Bank framework now being tightened.
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