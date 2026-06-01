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Brazil's Central Bank Makes Independent Audits Mandatory For Crypto Firms


2026-06-01 05:00:44
(MENAFN- The Rio Times) BRAZIL · CRYPTO

Key Facts

- The rule: Brazil's Central Bank published Normative Instruction 739 on Friday, May 29, requiring an independent audit report for any virtual-asset firm seeking authorization.

- The date: The requirement takes effect on Sunday, June 1, applying to new license applicants and to already-authorized firms, which must adapt.

- The auditor: The audit must be carried out by an external firm registered with Brazil's securities regulator, examining anti-money-laundering and counter-terrorism-financing controls.

- The framework: It builds on the 2022 crypto legal framework and the November 2025 rules that created Brazil's licensed virtual-asset service-provider category.

- The aim: The Central Bank says the measure aligns Brazil with international supervision standards and reduces room for fraud in a fast-growing market.

A new Brazil crypto audit rule takes effect on June 1, requiring every virtual-asset firm to submit an independent audit report, signed by an auditor registered with the country's securities regulator, before it can be authorized to operate. The Central Bank says the step deepens an already strict licensing regime and brings Brazil into line with global anti-money-laundering standards for one of the world's fastest-growing crypto markets.

What the Brazil crypto audit rule requires

Under Normative Instruction 739, any company that provides virtual-asset services, including exchanges, brokerages and custody platforms, must present a report from an independent auditor before the Central Bank will grant or maintain authorization. The auditor must be registered with the country's securities and exchange commission.

The external auditor's task is to validate the structures each firm has built to prevent money laundering and the financing of terrorism. That includes reviewing how a platform separates the interests of its owners from its risk-control functions, the training programmes it gives staff to handle irregular situations, and how it classifies and verifies the profile of each registered client.

The rule was published on Friday and enters force on June 1. New applicants must comply from the start of their authorization process, while firms that already hold a licence must bring their operations into line by the stipulated date.

How the Brazil crypto audit rule fits the wider framework

The audit requirement is the latest layer in a regulatory build-out that began with the 2022 crypto legal framework, the law that first defined virtual-asset services in Brazil and handed the Central Bank authority to regulate them.

In November 2025, the Central Bank published the first operating rules for the market, formally creating the licensed virtual-asset service-provider category and setting criteria for governance, anti-money-laundering compliance and activity in the foreign-exchange market. The new audit demand sits on top of that structure rather than replacing it.

The regulator frames the sequence as a deliberate tightening: each step is meant to balance innovation against security, narrowing the space for the fraud and scams that have historically marked unregulated crypto markets.

Live Market IntelligenceCrypto - Live Market BoardInside: market breadth, the sector heatmap, currencies & rates, the Latin America scoreboard and the full instrument board.

Rio Times · Live Market Intelligence

Crypto - Live Market Board

Digital assets
Jun 1, 2026 · 05:27

Bitcoin · benchmark 72,732
-1.15% L 72,662day rangeH 73,875

-31.15% over 12 months

Market breadth · 17 names 12% advancing

2 ▲ advancing15 declining ▼

Currencies, rates & key inputs Ethereum 1,976 -1.40%

Solana 80.77 -1.86%

Gold 4,526 -0.76%

USD / BRL 5.05 +0.34%

Full instrument board
Instrument Last Change YoY Prev. High Low Volume
BTC 72,732 -1.15% -31.15% 73,580 73,875 72,662 21,343,088,640
ETH 1,976 -1.40% -22.08% 2,004 2,015 1,972 12,793,525,248
SOL 80.77 -1.86% -48.80% 82.30 82.84 80.67 2,508,031,232
XRP 1.30 -2.10% -40.19% 1.33 1.34 1.30 1,558,067,328
BNB 685.68 -3.23% +3.79% 708.58 712.47 684.97 2,687,055,872
ADA 0.23 -1.74% -66.25% 0.24 0.24 0.23 349,578,784
DOGE 0.10 -0.85% -48.67% 0.10 0.10 0.10 728,587,648
AVAX 8.80 -1.78% -57.84% 8.96 9.05 8.78 238,350,736
LINK 8.98 -1.59% -36.13% 9.13 9.19 8.96 297,235,520
DOT 1.17 -1.63% -71.29% 1.19 1.20 1.16 151,608,560
LTC 50.97 -1.99% -42.35% 52.00 52.18 50.95 229,747,936
BCH 287.83 -4.81% -28.71% 302.38 303.90 287.42 214,510,528
TRX 0.35 +0.08% +29.49% 0.35 0.35 0.35 671,956,608
XLM 0.26 -0.79% -3.91% 0.26 0.27 0.26 1,570,505,472
HBAR 0.09 -2.24% -44.08% 0.10 0.10 0.09 163,042,176
NEAR 2.33 +0.49% -5.17% 2.32 2.41 2.26 557,593,984
ATOM 1.95 -0.11% -55.34% 1.95 1.97 1.94 46,510,632
AAVE 80.84 -1.48% -67.13% 82.05 82.86 80.68 195,581,520

Largest moves today BCH
287.83
-4.81% BNB
685.68
-3.23% HBAR
0.09
-2.24% XRP
1.30
-2.10% LTC
50.97
-1.99% SOL
80.77
-1.86% AVAX
8.80
-1.78% ADA
0.23
-1.74%

The session read The Bitcoin eased 1.15%, with breadth negative - 2 of 17 names higher. NEAR led, while BCH lagged.

From The Rio Times

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Why it matters for a fast-growing market

Latin America is among the world's quickest-expanding crypto regions, and Brazil is its largest single market. Mandatory third-party verification raises the cost and complexity of obtaining a Brazilian licence, a barrier that may consolidate the sector around larger, better-capitalized operators able to absorb compliance costs.

The Central Bank argues that independent auditing increases the transparency and reliability of the information firms submit, strengthening trust in a market that has drawn millions of retail users. For international platforms eyeing Brazil, the rule signals that market entry now hinges on demonstrable compliance infrastructure, not just registration.

What changes for firms already licensed

Companies that already hold authorization are not exempt. They must commission an independent audit and submit the resulting report to remain in good standing, meaning the rule reaches across the entire authorized market rather than applying only to newcomers.

For smaller domestic exchanges, the added expense of engaging a securities-registered auditor could prove material, reinforcing the consolidation pressure already building in the sector. The Central Bank has positioned the measure as protective of users rather than punitive toward operators.

Frequently Asked Questions

When does the new audit requirement take effect?

June 1, 2026. The rule was published on Friday, May 29, and enters force immediately the following Sunday.

Who must carry out the audit?

An independent external auditor registered with Brazil's securities and exchange commission, examining the firm's anti-money-laundering and counter-terrorism-financing controls.

Does it apply to companies already authorized?

Yes. Already-licensed firms must adapt and submit an audit report; the rule is not limited to new applicants.

What is the legal basis?

The 2022 crypto legal framework, which gave the Central Bank regulatory authority, and the November 2025 rules creating the licensed virtual-asset service-provider category.

Connected Coverage

For the broader regional picture, see our complete guide to Bitcoin and crypto in Latin America in 2026, which covers the earlier Central Bank framework now being tightened.

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The Rio Times

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