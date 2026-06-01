Brazil's Central Bank Makes Independent Audits Mandatory For Crypto Firms

Key Facts

- The rule: Brazil's Central Bank published Normative Instruction 739 on Friday, May 29, requiring an independent audit report for any virtual-asset firm seeking authorization.

- The date: The requirement takes effect on Sunday, June 1, applying to new license applicants and to already-authorized firms, which must adapt.

- The auditor: The audit must be carried out by an external firm registered with Brazil's securities regulator, examining anti-money-laundering and counter-terrorism-financing controls.

- The framework: It builds on the 2022 crypto legal framework and the November 2025 rules that created Brazil's licensed virtual-asset service-provider category.

- The aim: The Central Bank says the measure aligns Brazil with international supervision standards and reduces room for fraud in a fast-growing market.

A new Brazil crypto audit rule takes effect on June 1, requiring every virtual-asset firm to submit an independent audit report, signed by an auditor registered with the country's securities regulator, before it can be authorized to operate. The Central Bank says the step deepens an already strict licensing regime and brings Brazil into line with global anti-money-laundering standards for one of the world's fastest-growing crypto markets.

Under Normative Instruction 739, any company that provides virtual-asset services, including exchanges, brokerages and custody platforms, must present a report from an independent auditor before the Central Bank will grant or maintain authorization. The auditor must be registered with the country's securities and exchange commission.

The external auditor's task is to validate the structures each firm has built to prevent money laundering and the financing of terrorism. That includes reviewing how a platform separates the interests of its owners from its risk-control functions, the training programmes it gives staff to handle irregular situations, and how it classifies and verifies the profile of each registered client.

The rule was published on Friday and enters force on June 1. New applicants must comply from the start of their authorization process, while firms that already hold a licence must bring their operations into line by the stipulated date.

The audit requirement is the latest layer in a regulatory build-out that began with the 2022 crypto legal framework, the law that first defined virtual-asset services in Brazil and handed the Central Bank authority to regulate them.

In November 2025, the Central Bank published the first operating rules for the market, formally creating the licensed virtual-asset service-provider category and setting criteria for governance, anti-money-laundering compliance and activity in the foreign-exchange market. The new audit demand sits on top of that structure rather than replacing it.

The regulator frames the sequence as a deliberate tightening: each step is meant to balance innovation against security, narrowing the space for the fraud and scams that have historically marked unregulated crypto markets.

Rio Times · Live Market Intelligence

Bitcoin · benchmark 72,732

-1.15% L 72,662day rangeH 73,875

Market breadth · 17 names 12% advancing

Currencies, rates & key inputs Ethereum 1,976 -1.40%

Gold 4,526 -0.76%