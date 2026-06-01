Petrobras Cuts Diesel 9.59% As Brazil's Fuel Subsidy Takes Effect

MENAFN - The Rio Times) BRAZIL · ENERGY

Key Facts

- The cut: Petrobras lowered its refinery diesel price by R$0.3515 ($0.07) a litre from June 1, a 9.59% reduction, from R$3.65 ($0.73) to R$3.30 ($0.66).

- The subsidy: A provisional measure issued May 30 authorized a R$1.12 ($0.22) per-litre economic subsidy for road-diesel producers and importers.

- The offset: The discount neutralizes the return of federal fuel taxes (the so-called PIS and Cofins levies) that also took effect June 1.

- The trigger: The government links the move to oil-price pressure from the conflict involving the United States, Israel and Iran.

- The context: President Lula said Saturday he had extended the subsidy package to keep pump prices stable for consumers.

The Petrobras diesel cut took effect on June 1, lowering the state oil company's refinery price by 9.59% to R$3.30 ($0.66) a litre. The reduction is funded by a federal subsidy extended over the weekend and is designed to cancel out the simultaneous return of fuel taxes, holding pump prices steady even as the government points to oil-market pressure from the Middle East conflict.

What the Petrobras diesel cut changes at the refinery

Petrobras said it would apply a discount of R$0.3515 ($0.07) per litre to its sale price of road diesel from June 1, under the economic subsidy set by the Finance Ministry. The company's average price to distributors falls from R$3.65 ($0.73) to R$3.30 ($0.66) a litre, a reduction of 9.59%.

The company noted the new price is 37.4% below the level charged at the end of December 2022 when adjusted for inflation. Petrobras framed the step as consistent with its commercial strategy of not passing international price volatility directly to Brazilian society.

How the Petrobras diesel cut offsets returning taxes

For the end consumer, the discount is designed to neutralize the return of two federal contributions levied on fuel, known as the PIS and Cofins social contributions, which also resumed on June 1. The subsidy and the re-taxation are calibrated to cancel each other out, leaving the price at the pump effectively unchanged.

On May 30, the federal government issued a provisional measure authorizing a new economic subsidy of R$1.12 ($0.22) per litre for producers and importers of road diesel, with the stated aim of stabilizing price and supply and guaranteeing fuel availability. Petrobras said it was still evaluating the terms of the new subsidy and would inform the market of any decision in due course.

Live Company IntelligencePetrobras - the full investor dossierInside: live share price, peer benchmarks and the latest Rio Times coverage on the company. Rio Times · Live Ticker Intelligence Petrobras PETR4 · B3 São Paulo Share price · live R$42.00 ▼ -1.20% today Peers & comparators IBOV ▼ -0.73% USD/BRL ▲ +0.34% BRENT ▲ +2.38% From The Rio Times

Latest coverage · 28 May 2026 Petrobras Bets R$2.8 Billion on the Amazon Read →

Data: EODHD Fundamentals & live feed · The Rio Times Ticker Intelligence The oil-price backdrop

The government has tied the subsidy extension to the effects of the conflict involving the United States, Israel and Iran, which has added upward pressure to global crude prices. The measure replaces two earlier subsidies that were due to expire, consolidating support into a single R$1.12 ($0.22) per-litre package.

Speaking Saturday, President Lula said he had extended the subsidy specifically to shield consumers from the combined effect of higher oil prices and the resumption of fuel taxation. The arrangement keeps the headline pump price stable while shifting the fiscal cost onto the federal budget.

A continuing fuel-price saga

The move is the latest chapter in a long-running effort to manage Brazilian fuel prices against international benchmarks. Earlier in the year, the gap between domestic diesel and import-parity prices widened sharply, prompting a series of government interventions and Petrobras adjustments.

The current package leans on the federal budget to absorb the difference, a fiscally costly approach that keeps inflation contained in the short term but raises questions about how long such support can be sustained if crude prices stay elevated.

What it means for transport and inflation

Diesel is the backbone fuel of Brazilian freight and agriculture, so a stable price feeds directly into food and goods costs. By holding the pump price flat through the tax transition, the government aims to prevent a fresh inflationary impulse just as headline inflation has been easing.

For hauliers and distributors, the immediate effect is continuity rather than relief: the refinery cut and the tax increase are intended to net to zero at the pump, avoiding the disruptive price swings that have triggered protests in past years.

Frequently Asked Questions

How much did Petrobras cut diesel prices?

By R$0.3515 ($0.07) a litre, or 9.59%, lowering the refinery price from R$3.65 ($0.73) to R$3.30 ($0.66) from June 1.

Will pump prices fall for drivers?

Not necessarily. The cut is designed to offset the simultaneous return of federal fuel taxes, so the consumer price is expected to stay broadly unchanged.

Who pays for the subsidy?

The federal budget. The provisional measure authorizes a R$1.12 ($0.22) per-litre subsidy to producers and importers of road diesel.

Why now?

The government cites oil-price pressure from the conflict involving the United States, Israel and Iran, coinciding with the scheduled return of fuel taxes on June 1.

Connected Coverage

For the earlier phase of this story, see our coverage of Brazil's diesel pricing gap and shortage risk and our report on Petrobras's market value amid the oil-price drop.

Read More from The Rio Times

Brazil's Central Bank Makes Independent Audits Mandatory for Crypto Firms São Paulo Biennial Reaches Brazil's Northeast for First Time Brazil Caps Health-Plan Price Hikes at 5.11%, Lowest in 25 Years